PM Modi will meet the CEOs of 20 major US companies during his visit next week

The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ historic visit to the United States next week. During his visit, Modi is expected to meet the CEOs of around 20 major US companies. He is also expected to address a gathering of 1,500 Indians and business leaders at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. Among the 20 largest companies, Mastercard, Accenture, The Coca-Cola Company, Adobe Systems and Visa will meet the Prime Minister privately, a source said YEARS. Related Articles PM Modi to address joint session of US Congress on June 22 Did Rahul Gandhi visit the White House? If yes, why ? Business advocacy group, United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) led by Dr. Mukesh Aghi will moderate the meeting with some of the prominent names including Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems; Julie Sweet CEO of Accenture; Ryan McInerney CEO of Visa Inc, Michael Miebach, CEO Mastercard; James Quincey, CEO of Coke-Cola. “The meeting will bring together prominent industry leaders from various sectors, including IT, telecommunications, consumer packaged goods, logistics and industrials,” said a person familiar with the planning. YEARS. This meeting will be held after the Modis State Dinner at the White House. “Over 1,500 invitations have been sent out for the Kennedy Center event which includes some of the top CEOs and business leaders. Invitations are also being sent to several Biden administration officials,” the source added. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum, said India and the United States were overcoming mistrust one towards the other. By talking to YEARSMukesh Aghi said they were seeing a much more “concrete, deeper and broader” relationship between India and the United States. Aghi said India is taking an independent stance in international forums. However, he noted that India also supported the US position. He also recalled Prime Minister Modi’s speech to the joint session of Congress. In response to a question regarding the development of India-US relations over the years, he said, “Well, when the Prime Minister first spoke at a joint session of Congress, he said that we had to overcome the hesitations of the story. And I think what we’re seeing is both sides coming in, overcoming mistrust of each other. “We had sanctions in India in 1998 and India couldn’t import a lot of these technologies. We are now seeing a lot of these technologies migrate to India. We see India asserting itself in the international forum, adopting an independent position, but it is also supporting the American position. So, I think we are seeing a much more concrete, deeper and wider relationship to come,” he added. With ANI inputs Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

