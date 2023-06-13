Trump arrives in federal court in Miami after being charged in the investigation into the classified Mar-a-Lago records





Haley slams Trump, says indictment shows he was ‘incredibly reckless’ with national security

Nikki Haley, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, slammed President Donald Trump on Monday for allegations made in the federal indictment against him that he kept classified documents.

“If this indictment is true, if what it says is really the case, President Trump has been incredibly reckless with our national security,” she said Monday.

“More than that, I’m a military wife: my husband is about to deploy this weekend. This puts all of our military men and women at risk,” she said.

Trump was charged with 37 federal charges last week following a special counsel investigation launched by the Justice Department last year into his alleged retention of classified records at his Mar-a club. -Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president is expected to plead not guilty.

The indictment accuses Trump of failing to comply with demands for the return of classified documents, including plans for a retaliatory attack on an unnamed foreign power he assembled at Mar-a-Lago. Other documents include US defense and weapons capabilities and details of the US nuclear program.

“Unauthorized release of these classified documents could jeopardize U.S. national security, foreign relations, the safety of U.S. military and human sources, and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence-gathering methods,” it said. the indictment.

Haley said the former president should have known better if the allegations are true. “If you’re going to talk about what our military is capable of or how we might invade or do something with one of our enemies, it’s reckless, it’s frustrating and it causes problems,” he said. she declared.

At the same time, she favored the idea of ​​the Biden DOJ launching a politically motivated lawsuit against the former president — as Trump claimed.

“Two things can be true at the same time. One, the DOJ and the FBI have lost all credibility with the American people. And just getting rid of the top management is not going to solve this problem. It’s going to take time. A complete review .”

