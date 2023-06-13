Will Mohsin Beg become Pakistan’s interim prime minister after Imran Khan’s departure?





New Delhi, June 13: As the process of ousting ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan from Pakistan’s future political configurations continues unabated, there is considerable brainstorming within the establishment over holding general elections and the transition between them.

One of the topics of debate is – who will be the interim prime minister, acceptable to all, including the military – before an election is held later this year?

It is here that the name of Mohsin Beg, a former ally of Khan, arises.

India Narrative has learned that Beg, a well-known but controversial journalist, could fit into the role of caretaker prime minister as he is also a friend of army chief Asim Munir.

Khan fell out with Beg, when he revealed that for eight years the rent for Khan’s residence was paid by none other than the US Consulate.

Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Beg said: “I say this on national television, and he can sue me if he wants to, but I want to tell you all that Imran Khan has deceived people. on behalf of an american conspiracy the american consulate paid the rent on his house for eight years he is the real american agent.

Beg’s bombshell blew a gaping hole in Khan’s carefully choreographed narrative that his government was overthrown in a vote of no confidence by Americans who had become hostile to him due to his government’s independent foreign policy.

Khan had, in fact, repeatedly alleged that he met his downfall because of the efforts of David Lu, the assistant secretary of the US Office of South and Central Asian Affairs. Lu had apparently met Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington last March, where he was told that Khan was due to take part in a no-confidence vote, which took place a month later.

In line with the decision for an interim arrangement, Jahangir Khan Tareen, who has taken in many deserters from Khan’s parent organization, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is skating towards new horizons.

Tareen, who formed the Istektam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), left for London on Sunday, aiming to garner support from Pak expats for his new outfit.

According to The News International website, Tareen is expected to stay in the UK for more than a week during which he will have meetings with Pakistanis overseas and undergo his medical examination. There is speculation that he may also have meetings with PMLN leaders in London.

Several heavyweights have left the PTI to join the IPP including Fawad Chaudhry, former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani among others.

As Pakistan sinks deeper into the economic slump, politicians have begun to focus on expats as the possible silver bullet to bail out the embattled South Asian nation’s economy.

On a zoom call Sunday with his rapidly depleting stock of loyalists, Khan also spoke of the critical role the Pakistani diaspora could play in rescuing the sinking ship of the economy.

The ex-prime minister said overseas Pakistanis trusted him and that he could ensure they would invest billions of dollars when he returned to power, The News International reported. He added that overseas Pakistanis would never trust the ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He told party faithful, who declared their full support, that his wife – Bushra Bibi – also supported him and remained as solid as a rock.

Significantly, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is number two in the PTI hierarchy, was absent from the virtual meeting.

During the call, Khan said only he could help pull the country out of its current economic mess.

(Content is released under an agreement with indianarrative.com)

–Indian story

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sakshipost.com/news/will-mohsin-beg-become-pakistans-caretaker-prime-minister-after-imran-khans-exit-198933 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos