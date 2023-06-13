Indonesia to play bigger role in electric vehicle manufacturing





As many Indonesians are witnessing, Southeast Asia’s largest country is realizing EV ambitions of playing a bigger international role thanks to its rich nickel resources. Indonesia will be able to provide local materials for making electric cars, said Adrianto Djokosoetono, chairman and CEO of Indonesia’s largest taxi operator PT Bluebird. “And we’re optimistic. Our fleet of electric vehicles will grow to 500 by the end of this year.” In 2022, around 15,400 electric cars and around 32,000 electric motorcycles were sold in Indonesia. Bluebird is considered a potential buyer of a fleet of electric vehicles from BYD. Indonesia’s automotive industry has played a significant role in its economic growth, contributing 11% of GDP in 2022, up from around 10% in 2017. Now the largest automotive market in Southeast Asia, Indonesia aims to become a future hub for the automotive market in the region. While Japanese brands still dominate the traditional Indonesian auto industry, those from China and other countries are becoming more visible. PT Prima Wahana Auto Mobil in West Jakarta is seeing an upward trend in its electric vehicle sales. “People buy and use Wuling Air EV as a second car. They already have a standard one,” said Sekar, a salesperson at PT Prima Wahana that sells Wuling brands. The government has now shifted its ambitions from simply boosting its automotive industry as a whole to a fast-growing electric vehicle industry and building the automotive manufacturing hub of Southeast Asia and achieving critical climate goals. Indonesian President Joko Widodo proclaimed this goal with sound reasoning. Abundant reserves like nickel, cobalt, copper, bauxite and tin are expected to bring greater potential to his country to create reliable electric vehicle ecosystems for Southeast Asia and the world at large. Additionally, Indonesia is the largest nickel producer in the world with others like the Philippines and Russia leading the way. Its nickel reserves represent 24% of the world total, making it the world’s largest source of the raw material. Last month, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was at BYD’s Shenzhen headquarters with BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu. The minister attended the signing of an agreement between the Indonesian government and the Chinese firm. Nickel reserves Chinese investors are already involved in at least two major nickel mining and smelting projects in Sulawesi, the island with the largest nickel reserves. These projects are owned by the publicly listed Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and the state-owned Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry. Also in Sulawesi are listed Vale Indonesia, majority-owned Canadian assets, Central Omega Resources and listed Aneka Tambang. So far, Indonesia has not seen any EV battery factory in operation. Earlier this year, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said South Korea’s LG Corporation and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology were establishing electric vehicle battery operations in Indonesia. Chinese automaker Wuling Motors and multinational Gotion Hi-Tech have reportedly struck a deal to produce batteries for electric vehicles in Indonesia. A British consortium including mining giant Glencore would invest in Indonesia’s mining and electric vehicle manufacturing sector. A survey earlier this year showed growing interest in owning electric vehicles due to the government’s subsidy policy, which is in effect from March to December. The author is a freelance journalist for China Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202306/13/WS6487cad8a31033ad3f7bbf3d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos