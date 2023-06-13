Trump prepares to appear in court as the first ex-president to face federal criminal charges





WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump arrived in Florida on Monday ahead of a historic appearance in federal court on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting Justice Department efforts to retrieve them.

Trump’s appearance Tuesday afternoon in Miami will mark his second time since April to face a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case that some legal analysts have called relatively insignificant, the Justice Department’s first lawsuit against a former president involves conduct that prosecutors say endangered national security, charges of espionage law that could result in a significant prison sentence.

Ahead of his court date, he and his allies stepped up efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and spark protests. He escalated the rhetoric against the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case, calling Jack Smith deranged as he repeated without any evidence his claims that he was the target of political persecution. And even as his supporters accuse the Justice Department of being weaponized against him, he pledged on Monday to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate President Joe Biden and his family if Trump is elected to a second term.

Trump landed in Miami around 3 p.m. Monday and got into a waiting SUV. He was expected to huddle with advisers ahead of his court appearance, as he seeks to line up additional lawyers after the departure before his indictment last week of two lawyers who had been defending for months.

He encouraged his supporters to join a planned protest at the Miami courthouse on Tuesday, where he will face charges and surrender to authorities.

We need strength in our country now, Trump said Sunday, speaking to longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone in an interview on WABC Radio. And they need to come out and protest peacefully. They have to go out.

Listen, our country must protest. We have reason to protest. We have lost everything, he continued.

He also said there were no circumstances under which he would quit the 2024 race, where he topped the Republican primary.

Other Trump supporters rallied to his defense with similar language, including Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona who said over the weekend that if prosecutors want to go to the President Trump, they will have to go through me, and 75 million Americans like me. And most of us are NRA cardholders.

Trump’s protest calls echoed urgings he made ahead of a New York court appearance in April, where he faces charges stemming from silent payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign. although he complained that those who showed up to protest then were so far away that no one knew them, and just like in this case, he plans to address his supporters in a speech on Tuesday evening a few hours after his court date.

After his court appearance, he will return to New Jersey, where he has scheduled a press event to publicly address the charges. Hell will also be hosting a private fundraiser.

Trump supporters also planned to load buses into Miami from other parts of Florida, raising concerns for law enforcement officials bracing for the potential for unrest around the courthouse. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the city would be ready and Police Chief Manuel A. Morales said downtown could see between a few thousand and 50,000 protesters. He said the city would divert traffic and possibly block streets depending on the size of the crowd.

Make no mistake about it, Morales said. We take this event very seriously. We know things can go wrong, but it’s not like Miami.

The Justice Department unveiled an indictment Friday charging Trump with 37 counts, 31 of which relate to the willful withholding of national defense information. Other charges include conspiracy to obstruct and misrepresentation.

The indictment alleges that Trump intentionally retained hundreds of classified documents that he took with him from the White House to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, after leaving the White House in January 2021. The material he stored, including in a bathroom, ballroom, bedroom, and shower, included information on nuclear programs, the defense and weapons capabilities of U.S. and foreign governments, and a plan of Pentagon attack, according to the indictment. The information, if revealed, could have endangered members of the military, confidential human sources and intelligence-gathering methods, prosecutors said.

Beyond that, prosecutors say, he sought to obstruct government efforts to recover the documents, including ordering personal assistant Walt Nauta who was charged alongside Trump to move boxes to conceal them and also suggesting that his own attorney hide or destroy the documents sought by a Justice Department subpoena.

Some fellow Republicans sought to argue that Trump was being treated unfairly, citing the Justice Department’s 2016 decision not to indict Democrat Hillary Clinton for her handling of classified information through a private email server on which she stalked. supported as Secretary of State. But these arguments overlook the fact that FBI investigators found no evidence that Clinton or his aides deliberately violated classified information laws or obstructed the investigation.

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, speaking on CBS News on Sunday, said there was a huge difference between the two surveys, but it needed to be explained to the American people.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department informed former Vice President Mike Pence that he would not bring charges over the presence of classified documents in his Indiana home. A separate investigation by a Justice Department special counsel into the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and office continues, though, as in the Clinton case, no evidence of obstruction or wrongdoing. intentional to the law has surfaced.

Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, offered a grim assessment of Trump’s predicament, telling Fox News that Trump had no right to keep such sensitive records.

If even half of that is true, Barr said of the allegations, then he’s toast. I mean, it’s a pretty it’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning. And this idea of ​​portraying Trump as a victim here of a witch hunt is ridiculous.

Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami and Terry Spencer in Doral, Florida contributed to this report.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Learn more about Donald Trump investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

