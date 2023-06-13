Donald Trump arrested on charge and arraignment in Federal Court





Donald Trump surrendered to US Marshals custody for his impeachment. He is the first ex-president to be charged in federal court and now the first to be arrested by the federal government. Prosecutors say he violated the Espionage Act 31 times, obstructed justice and lied to the FBI.

Former President Donald Trump was taken into custody ahead of his historic court appearance on Tuesday to face federal charges that he hid classified government records after leaving office and tried to obstruct their return .

At Trump’s hearing in Miami federal court on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Jonathan Goodman is expected to release the former president ahead of a scheduled criminal trial, rather than stay in jail or face bail.

Trump was expected to plead not guilty to the 37 counts against him in an indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump is the first former president to be indicted by federal prosecutors, and now the first former president to be forced to appear in front of a federal courthouse and proclaim his innocence. Secret Service agents escorted him to court as the crowd watched.

On Friday, the court released a 38-count indictment against Trump and Waltine Nauta, one of his personal assistants. Prosecutors have charged Trump with breaking the Espionage Act 31 times by illegally keeping sensitive national security documents in his Mar-a-Lago home when he left office as president in January 2021 and by refusing to return them to the National Archives. Trump also conspired to obstruct justice, lied to law enforcement and violated three different laws related to withholding and concealing government documents, the indictment alleges.

Nauta, a co-defendant in the case, is expected to plead not guilty on Tuesday to the six counts against him, also related to his handling of the documents.

Donald Trump waves to a North Carolina crowd after delivering remarks on June 10. Win McNamee/Getty Images Trump kept sensitive national security documents, prosecutors say

This is the second ongoing criminal case against Trump. In April, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed a 34-count indictment against him, alleging he unlawfully forged business records with payments to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. sought to keep the porn star quiet ahead of voters heading to the polls over the affair she says she had with him.

Trump has spoken out against both lawsuits as politically motivated. Smith was appointed to his post as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Trump and his allies have baselessly claimed the indictment was engineered by President Joe Biden. Bragg is an elected Democrat.

Smith’s very detailed indictment included photos that appear to show how documents were carelessly stored at Mar-a-Lago, including in a shower. It also included narrative details explaining how he attempted to use his attorneys and Nauta to hide the documents from the FBI when they were looking for them.

Special Counsel Jack Smith. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The precise nature of the 31 documents that are the subject of the indictment remains the subject of some mystery. The files contain information about US nuclear programs and “the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack,” among other secrets, according to the indictment. Eight documents were considered so sensitive that even their classification marks were removed from court documents.

The case is set to go before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who made extraordinary rulings that slowed the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump last year before a court ruled. appeal does not reverse its decisions.

Cannon will have the power to shape the course of the case, including whether to schedule a trial before the 2024 election, in which Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

She will also decide whether to dismiss all or part of the charges before the case goes to trial, decide the scope of evidence and legal arguments that lawyers are allowed to present before a jury and, ultimately, choose the jurors. to sit.

Trump is still building his legal team. Two of the lawyers representing him in the investigation, James Trusty and John Rowley, resigned the day after he was charged.

