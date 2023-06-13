Strasbourg: Turandot at Xi Jinping

More details Strasbourg. Rhine National Opera. 11-VI-2 Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924): Turandot, opera in three acts after a libretto by Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni, after Carlo Gozzi. Frame: Emmanuelle Bastet. Sets: Tim Northam. Costumes: Vronique Seymat Lights: François Thouret. Video: Rick Duranteau. Starring: Elizabeth Teige, Turandot; Adriana González, Li; Arthur Chacn-Cruz, Calaf; Mischa Schelomianski, Timur; Ral Gimnez, Emperor Altoum; Alessio Arduini, Ping; Gregory Bonfatti, Wing; Eric Huchet, Pong; Andrei Maksimov, a Mandarin; Nicholas Kuhn, Prince of Persia; Clémence Baz and Nathalie Gaudefroy, two servants. Chorus of the Opéra National du Rhin (Conductor of Chur: Hendrik Haas), Chorus of the Opéra de Dijon (Conductor of Chur: Anass Ismat), Mistress of the Opéra National du Rhin (Artistic and Musical Director: Luciano Bibiloni) , Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor: Hindu Sunday

More than the transposition by Emmanuelle Bastet in contemporary and ultra-digitized China, it is above all the high quality of the cast and the orchestral performance provided by Domingo Hindoyan that lead to the success of the new Turandot of the National Opera of the Rhine.

After a remark Lady Butterfly Nancy, the director Emmanuelle Bastet revisits the Far East according to Puccini with Turandot. But the fantastical and cruel tale of this princess of ice, who has her suitors beheaded after their failure to solve the three enigmas she proposes to them, is far from the historicizing realism and the porcelain delicacy of Cio-Cio-San.

In the first act, Emmanuelle Bastet transports us to the China of the 21st century: multicolored sons, gloved video screens and an anonymous but connected crowd watching live on their mobile phones the execution of the Prince of Persia or filming the suicide of Li for their followers. The Mandarin is a star presenter and Turandot an idealized video image ( work dric Duranteau) the very Western blonde. It is also a totalitarian world, the omnipresent and willingly aggressive police, with multiple surveillance cameras and inquisitive beams of light. In the second act, Tim Northam’s unique, prison-like setting, in the shape of an immaculate box, is bare for the scene of the three ministers, Ping, Pang and Pong. Dressed in strict civil servant costumes, they remain glued to their wheeled office chairs, briefcases and laptops after their initial appearance on electric scooters. For the scene of the riddles, Turandot materializes as if by magic within a militarily ordered crowd which waves without conviction small red flags and faces an Emperor Altoum generally adorned with medals. Even more sober, the third act is furnished only with a large bed where Turandot falls asleep while Calaf sings to his side. nobody sleeps. Without much coherence, the crowd, Timur and Li join them there. After the suicide of the latter, the two protagonists find themselves alone. Calaf forcefully snatches a kiss from Turandot, she declares her love for him and then walks away backstage, leaving Calaf in despair. Licne returns its virtual universe.

Although illustrated and carefully produced, these various avenues explored rather superficially by Emmanuelle Bastet tell us little about the deep meaning of the tale or the motivations behind the behavior. The transposition in this police universe, where digital is king, brings little. One can understand that Calaf falls in love with an image but why does it become real to immediately escape him? How to justify that Turandot, traumatized by the rape of his grandmother (which recalls in In this palace and who is the origin of his hatred of the male gender), confesses his love after Calaf has in turn almost raped? Moreover, the rather loose acting direction, especially in the third act, too often forces the singers to take refuge in stereotypical poses. Calaf particularly pays the price.

The satisfactions will therefore be above all musical. For her first appearance on a French stage, Elisabeth Teige’s Turandot is impressive with authority, ease, security and power in this yet crushing role. Dj noticed last year Bayreuth and Prague for his Senta in The Flying Dutchman or his Gutrune in dawn of the godsit brings out a brazen timbre with a fleshy pulp and treble stings with astounding intensity. An excellent actress otherwise, she manages to elicit distress and flow beyond the icy surface of her appearance. The Calaf by Arturo Chacn-Cruz, with its more confidential medium, barely exists in the face of such a tornado, but its radiant highs, powerfully projected and held for a long time, ensure the success of its calls. Turandot! in the first act or nobody sleeps. Adriana Gonzalez is a very beautiful Li, with a tone that is a bit too peaky but with luminous and iridescent highs. Mischa Schelomianski retains enough vocal substance for Timur while Ral Gimnez details with clarity and careful pronunciation in his Emperor Altoum. The vocal format is also high intensity for the two baritones, Andrei Maksimov in Mandarin and Alessio Arduini in Ping. So much for the latter that the trio of ministers often seems unbalanced despite the undeniable qualities of the two tenors, Gregory Bonfatti as Pang and ric Huchet as Pong.

The echoes of the first bemoaned a lack of sharpness and a certain heaviness in the direction of Domingo Hindoyan. Nothing remains for this second representation of the series. On the contrary, the particular rhythmic precision is impeccable, the pit-stage cohesion maintained despite the size of the vocal and orchestral workforce which forced the percussion to take place in the front-stage boxes. The very committed Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra sounds intense and homogeneous and the orientalizing instrumental scents of Puccini are perfectly exhaled. Combining the choirs of the Opéra national du Rhin, the Opéra de Dijon and the children’s choir with the remarkable accuracy of the Masters of the Opéra national du Rhin, the imposing choral mass shows itself capable of as much exaltation as subtlety or even tenderness depending on the moment.

Puccini’s death in 1924 made it impossible to complete Turandot. With the help of the notes he had left, the composer Franco Alfano completed the last two scenes of the work from the death of Li, but Arturo Toscanini imposed cuts on him for the posthumous creation of 1926. It is this truncated finale that is most often used. Like Antonio Pappano in his recent recording, the Opéra national du Rhin has chosen to make an event by resuming the complete version. What to say? The conclusion of the libretto is more developed and clearer and the evolutions of the characters (in particular the final reversal of Turandot) are better explained. Musically, Alfano unfortunately does not have the melodic genius of Puccini and is content to rehash the latter’s themes, including the famous nobody sleeps. The long version of the finale prolongs, dilutes and accentuates this lack of inspiration. Toscanini was perhaps not entirely wrong.

Photo credit: Arturo Chacn-Cruz (Calaf), Elisabeth Teige (Turandot) / Ral Gimnez (The Emperor Altoum) Klara Beck

