Imran did not provide evidence for assassination charge: Sana





Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan admitted he had no evidence of his own assassination plot.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Sanaullah said Khan was included in the investigation in a case registered at Ramna police station in Islamabad, adding that the head of the PTI had accused senior officers of the army, the Prime Minister and him of his murder.

“JIT showed a video to the head of the PTI, and he confessed that it was his own voice. During the investigation, he turned out to be a liar and confessed that all his statements were baseless,” he added.

Express News, citing sources, had reported that when the PTI chief was shown the FIR against him by the JIT, he was unable to provide any evidence to support the allegations that he launched in the music videos.

The JIT asked why he mentioned the name of DG ISI in his videos. They also asked if he had met a senior military official, whom he called “Dirty Harry”.

The PTI President replied that DG ISI had held a press conference, adding that he had never held a meeting with the senior army officer.

Rana Sanaullah in today’s presser further said that the JIT has received audio and video evidence implicating the PTI culprits in the vandalism of national institutions and army installations.

He said those responsible for the attacks on army installations would be tried by military courts. He stressed that innocent individuals would not be unjustly punished, but those involved in attacks on national institutions would suffer serious consequences.

The minister pointed out that Israel and other enemies of Pakistan had supported and financed the PTI to sow chaos in the country. However, he expressed his gratitude to the country’s intelligence agencies for taking preventive measures and thwarting their evil intentions.

He claimed that the head of the PTI aimed to amass a million-strong tiger force to incite uprising in the country. He added that this force had been backed by substantial financial resources, including foreign loans and funding, to orchestrate attacks on national institutions and create negative narratives against the army chief and other institutions on social networks.

Sanaullah criticized Imran Khan for making baseless accusations against the prime minister, interior minister and COAS that they wanted to kill him. The head of the PTI was asked to produce evidence, but he did not present any, he added.

The Home Secretary said Khan was detrimental to Pakistan, calling him “a cancer for the nation”. He stressed that the May 9 events were not simply political protests but deliberate attacks on Pakistan’s national institutions and military installations.

In response to a question about the upcoming general elections, he acknowledged the possibility of seat adjustments with political parties to ease the country’s economic crisis. However, he clarified that the PML-N would not form an alliance with any party in the next elections.

(With additional contribution from Radio Pakistan)

