Malaysia and Indonesia still in maritime border talks, says Prime Minister Anwar BenarNews

Malaysia and Indonesia have yet to reach a comprehensive agreement on several maritime border disputes, including in the Sulawesi Sea, despite signing a number of treaties last week, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday. adding that such sensitive issues needed to be discussed further.

The two countries are locked in an 18-year dispute mostly over overlapping territorial claims in the Sulawesi Sea and the waters off the coast of the island of Borneo, which is divided between the two nations and Brunei.

During Indonesian President Joko Widodos’ visit to Malaysia last week, a joint statement between the two Southeast Asian nations announced the signing of six agreements, including two treaties on the demarcation of each nation’s territory in the Strait of Malacca and the Sulawesi Sea.

Although the treaties were heralded as a breakthrough after 18 years of negotiations, parts of the long-running maritime dispute have yet to be resolved, Anwar said during Question Time in Malaysia’s Parliament on Tuesday.

It should be noted that there are still areas under negotiation, including Sebatik Island and South Sulawesi, [which are] not included in this treaty as we will have to call a representative from Sabah [state] to discuss the issue. Therefore, they were not finalized due to a small outstanding issue, he said.

Anwar said he made it clear to Widodo, known as Jokowi, that Malaysia stood firm on its territorial claims.

President Jokowi, according to his experts, claims he belongs to Indonesia; so we have postponed and will continue discussions, he said.

He also said the agreements did not include borders along the port of Tanjung Pelepas in the southern state of Johor, a ship-to-ship transfer zone.

Maritime disputes are important to both nations because of their economic implications, including fishing rights, oil and gas exploration, and maritime security.

Anwar was responding to a question in Parliament from opposition MP Takiyuddin Hassan, who asked whether Malaysia’s sovereignty had been compromised by the signing of the treaties.

The prime minister denied that the government had defied expert opinion on the treaties. He said he sought advice from various agencies, including the Foreign Office, the Maritime Department, the National Security Council, the Surveying and Mapping Department and the Attorney General.

The issue of sovereignty cannot be compromised, he said, adding that he also did not want to jeopardize bilateral relations.

I will continue to regard Indonesia as a friendly nation, but we will not sacrifice even an inch of Malaysian territory.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, walks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as they visit a local wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, June 8, 2023. [AP]

In a joint statement last week, Widodo said he welcomed the negotiation of the settlement of territorial maritime borders [the] the Sulawesi Sea and the southern part of the Strait of Malacca after 18 years of negotiations.

However, analysts said the agreements were based on undisputed areas and some of the more sensitive overlapping claims were left out.

In this case, the differences remain over the disputed territories and the two countries have maintained their rights and claims over the specific parts of the areas, including in the port of Tanjung Pelepas, said Collins Chong Yew Keat, foreign affairs observer at the University of Malaysia.

These will continue in the rounds of discussions and talks, but the positive momentum of the agreement on the undisputed areas will provide a better basis for the talks.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for more details on the treaties.

Teuku Faizasyah, spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, said the agreements signed last week related to maritime borders in the southern part of the Strait of Malacca and in the Sulawesi Sea.

After that, the two countries still have to negotiate the limits of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf, he said, adding that the maritime borders take a long time to resolve.

The most sensitive topics of discussion were in areas in which oil conglomerates in both countries had particular interests, such as exploration and the establishment of platforms, said Azmi Hassan, geopolitical expert at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic. Research.

Malaysia was to sign a comprehensive treaty with Indonesia, said Mohd Hazmi Mohd Rusli, a research associate at the Asian Institute of International Affairs and Diplomacy at University Utara Malaysia.

What Anwar is doing is a good sign, he told BenarNews. We need a treaty with a proper maritime delimitation line…like the one we had with Singapore in 1995.

Anwar and Widodo said last week that further maritime boundary negotiations would soon begin on all remaining and unresolved issues.

Tria Dianti in Jakarta also contributed to this report.