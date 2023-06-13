Politics
Boris Johnson urges Privileges Committee to release ‘absurd’ report | Political news
Boris Johnson has urged the Privileges Committee to release its report on whether he lied to MPs about Partygate and ‘let the world judge their nonsense’.
In a new statement on Tuesday evening, the former prime minister slammed the panel’s “absurdly unfair rules” which he said prevented him from criticizing its findings.
The group of MPs from all parties is about to conclude that Mr Johnson deliberately misled Parliament with his assurances that COVID rules were followed at all times in Downing Street during the pandemic.
Live Politics: Johnson ‘knew of Lords snub before Sunak meeting’
Mr Johnson said: “The Privileges Committee should publish its report and let the world judge its nonsense.
“They have no excuse for the delay.
“Their absurdly unfair rules don’t even allow criticism of their findings.
“I have made my views clear to the committee in writing – and will do so more widely when they are finally published.”
Earlier, the committee said it was dealing with ‘further representations’ made by Mr Johnson’s legal team on Monday evening as the group met to wrap up the inquiry.
No information was given on the submissions, but his last-minute intervention is likely to delay the publication of their findings – which were originally due to be published on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the committee said on Tuesday: “A letter containing further representations from Mr Johnson was received by the committee at 11.57pm last night.
“The committee is looking into it and will report back soon.”
Mr Johnson previously attacked the seven-person committee, chaired by veteran but Tory-majority Labor MP Harriet Harman, as a ‘kangaroo court’ when he announced his exit from the House of Commons on Friday after receiving a draft of its findings.
It was suggested that the panel had been discuss a 20 day suspension as punishment for lying, triggering a recall petition and possible by-election.
Mr Johnson cannot be suspended now that he has stepped down, but he could be denied a parliamentary pass offered to former MPs, a sanction imposed on former Commons Speaker John Bercow after a bullying report.
The results are expected to be damaging, but despite this, Mr Johnson insisted ‘I’ll be back’ – a reference to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator.
Writing in the Daily Express, the former prime minister said: “We need to take full account of Brexit and the 2019 manifesto. We need to crush Labor in the next election.
“Nothing less than outright victory and full Brexit will do – and as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said, I’ll be back.”
The message echoed Mr Johnson’s signature during his last appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions last year, when he told MPs: ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ – the catchphrase of Schwarzenegger’s cyborg character in the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
Learn more:
Is Starmer the luckiest general alive in politics right now? | Beth Rigby
The reference also left the door open for a possible return, but the former MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip remained on the bench until he stepped down as MP on Friday.
Following his surprise resignation, Mr Johnson thrown into a public spat with Rishi Sunak on his resignation honors list.
Mr Johnson’s camp has accused him of ‘secretly blocking’ the peerages of former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and other allies on his resignation list.
The Prime Minister denied this and claimed his predecessor had asked him to ‘do something that I was not prepared to do’, which was ‘either to cancel the Holac [House of Lords Appointments] committee or make promises to people.
As Ms Dorries weighed her version of events, claiming ‘sinister forces’ were behind his peerage snubSir Keir Starmer has warned that Tory infighting between the two former allies is damaging the UK’s international reputation and discouraging investors.
The Labor leader told business leaders at London Tech Week: “There is a higher price because the UK’s reputation is being damaged.
“I think there is also an economic blow, many investors have told me, we are not investing in the UK at the moment because we do not see the conditions of certainty and stability that we need. to invest.”
