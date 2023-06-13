Factbox: Analysts are betting on outstanding Turkish rate hikes underway

[1/2] Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) – Analysts at leading investment banks expect Turkey’s new economic leaders to start raising interest rates next week as part of a major overhaul of the country’s economic policies. country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, re-elected last month, has just appointed former American banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as the new governor of the central bank. It is his fifth since 2019. He also chose Mehmet Simsek, a former deputy prime minister respected by international investors, as finance minister.

Turkey has a long history of yo-yoing its interest rates, cutting them sharply and then raising them even faster whenever a crisis in the foreign exchange market erupts.

Erdogan, a longtime critic of high borrowing costs, pushed the central bank to cut rates from 19% two years ago to 8.5% ahead of last month’s election.

The central bank will meet next Thursday. Here’s what some of the big investment banks expect to see:

J.P. MORGAN

“We believe a hike in policy rates to 25%, from the current level of 8.5%, for the June 22 MPC meeting is on the table, along with forward guidance suggesting lower rate hikes. if necessary.”

“We maintain our year-end policy rate forecast at 30%, with upside risks. We expect a recession in 2H23 due to tighter credit conditions.”

“The pound depreciated 10.5% against the dollar last week, a sign of a political pivot towards orthodoxy. The depreciation of the pound and a slowdown in domestic demand should improve the current account balance in 2H23. That said, inflation is expected to rise.

GERMAN BANK

“It is difficult to assess the precise reaction function at this stage, but we believe that the recent rapid depreciation of the currency requires a credible first upside.”

“We expect levels slightly below the current pound deposit rates (27%) to be adequate for the time being. This could be achieved via a one-time hike to 25% or two consecutive hikes in June and July.”

“In the second scenario, we would expect an immediate rise near 18% to 20%, most likely closer to the upper end of that, followed by another rise in July to 25%.”

“We don’t rule out the need for slightly higher rates in this cycle, but we don’t expect rates above 30%. In any case.”

“In our view, a short-term easing level for the exchange rate of around 25 (lira per dollar) is reasonable. interest rates…we could see the possibility of a tactical period of sterling outperformance.”

GOLDMAN SACHS

“We believe that a monetary adjustment will be accompanied by a significant anticipated increase in the marginal lending rate of the TCMB (central bank)”.

“Turkish lira interest rates on deposits without currency protection have already been revised to around 40% and have largely decoupled from policy rates.”

“We believe the incoming team will want to reinstate its marginal lending rate as the anchor for interest rates in the economy, and therefore will raise it upfront towards deposit rates.”

“We are skeptical, however, that the marginal rate will be the repo rate, or that the repo rate will be used to help limit the shock of the price revision for banks and the corporate sector.”

“Once the exchange rate stabilizes, we think the marginal rate can come down fairly quickly, and we expect it to fall to 25% by the end of the year, although this requires stabilization of the exchange rate. inflation expectations.”

MORGAN STANLEY

“With the appointment of Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and his initial remarks, we expect more conventional policies, including faster currency depreciation and higher policy rates.”

“We expect rates to hit 20% in June and 25% in August. Uncertainty remains very high as more policy guidance can be expected.”

“We could see smaller moves in the currency (from the June 7th drop) until authorities have their plans in place on monetary policy and other aspects of the economic program – our strategists see the ‘USD/TRY around 28 at the end of the year.

“Given Turkey’s past experience with relatively short interest rate policy reversals, building credibility is likely to take time, but this pivot should rule out risk scenarios related to the use of policy measures. more unconventional, including stricter regulations on foreign exchange transactions, to support ultra-low rates.”

Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Alexandra Hudson

