Politics
Factbox: Analysts are betting on outstanding Turkish rate hikes underway
LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) – Analysts at leading investment banks expect Turkey’s new economic leaders to start raising interest rates next week as part of a major overhaul of the country’s economic policies. country.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, re-elected last month, has just appointed former American banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as the new governor of the central bank. It is his fifth since 2019. He also chose Mehmet Simsek, a former deputy prime minister respected by international investors, as finance minister.
Turkey has a long history of yo-yoing its interest rates, cutting them sharply and then raising them even faster whenever a crisis in the foreign exchange market erupts.
Erdogan, a longtime critic of high borrowing costs, pushed the central bank to cut rates from 19% two years ago to 8.5% ahead of last month’s election.
The central bank will meet next Thursday. Here’s what some of the big investment banks expect to see:
J.P. MORGAN
“We believe a hike in policy rates to 25%, from the current level of 8.5%, for the June 22 MPC meeting is on the table, along with forward guidance suggesting lower rate hikes. if necessary.”
“We maintain our year-end policy rate forecast at 30%, with upside risks. We expect a recession in 2H23 due to tighter credit conditions.”
“The pound depreciated 10.5% against the dollar last week, a sign of a political pivot towards orthodoxy. The depreciation of the pound and a slowdown in domestic demand should improve the current account balance in 2H23. That said, inflation is expected to rise.
GERMAN BANK
“It is difficult to assess the precise reaction function at this stage, but we believe that the recent rapid depreciation of the currency requires a credible first upside.”
“We expect levels slightly below the current pound deposit rates (27%) to be adequate for the time being. This could be achieved via a one-time hike to 25% or two consecutive hikes in June and July.”
“In the second scenario, we would expect an immediate rise near 18% to 20%, most likely closer to the upper end of that, followed by another rise in July to 25%.”
“We don’t rule out the need for slightly higher rates in this cycle, but we don’t expect rates above 30%. In any case.”
“In our view, a short-term easing level for the exchange rate of around 25 (lira per dollar) is reasonable. interest rates…we could see the possibility of a tactical period of sterling outperformance.”
GOLDMAN SACHS
“We believe that a monetary adjustment will be accompanied by a significant anticipated increase in the marginal lending rate of the TCMB (central bank)”.
“Turkish lira interest rates on deposits without currency protection have already been revised to around 40% and have largely decoupled from policy rates.”
“We believe the incoming team will want to reinstate its marginal lending rate as the anchor for interest rates in the economy, and therefore will raise it upfront towards deposit rates.”
“We are skeptical, however, that the marginal rate will be the repo rate, or that the repo rate will be used to help limit the shock of the price revision for banks and the corporate sector.”
“Once the exchange rate stabilizes, we think the marginal rate can come down fairly quickly, and we expect it to fall to 25% by the end of the year, although this requires stabilization of the exchange rate. inflation expectations.”
MORGAN STANLEY
“With the appointment of Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and his initial remarks, we expect more conventional policies, including faster currency depreciation and higher policy rates.”
“We expect rates to hit 20% in June and 25% in August. Uncertainty remains very high as more policy guidance can be expected.”
“We could see smaller moves in the currency (from the June 7th drop) until authorities have their plans in place on monetary policy and other aspects of the economic program – our strategists see the ‘USD/TRY around 28 at the end of the year.
“Given Turkey’s past experience with relatively short interest rate policy reversals, building credibility is likely to take time, but this pivot should rule out risk scenarios related to the use of policy measures. more unconventional, including stricter regulations on foreign exchange transactions, to support ultra-low rates.”
Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Alexandra Hudson
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/analysts-bet-bumper-turkish-rate-hikes-way-2023-06-13/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US NSA Jake Sullivan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the latter’s visit to the US
- Factbox: Analysts are betting on outstanding Turkish rate hikes underway
- Boris Johnson urges Privileges Committee to release ‘absurd’ report | Political news
- Surprising rise in wages in the UK raises interest rate hikes
- Bollywood roundup: Sonu Sood, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and more…
- Chris Doerr returns as Memphis Men’s Tennis leader
- Retailers urged to reduce returns and share fashion’s carbon impact
- JPMorgan Chase and Epstein survivor Jane Doe 1 reach $290 million settlementExBulletin
- North Macedonia is home to EIT’s newest innovation hub
- The new permanent observer of the International Organization of La Francophonie presents the letter of appointment to the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva
- Father of children rescued from Amazon jungle speaks. #Shorts #Amazon #Colombia #BBCNews
- Obesity strains the brain, impairs nutritional response and interferes with eating habits