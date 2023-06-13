US NSA Jake Sullivan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the latter’s visit to the US





US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday (June 13). Sullivan’s visit preceded Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming US visit. “Reviewed progress on the Indo-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other bilateral cooperation issues. I look forward to meeting with US President Joe Biden during my upcoming visit to ‘State in the United States,’ Prime Minister Modi tweeted shortly after meeting Sullivan. Glad to have the United States National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Review of progress made under the Indo-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other bilateral cooperation issues. Pleasure of meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden on my next state visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/jqG77WgMIE Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2023 Before meeting Prime Minister Modi, Sullivan met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The two officials unveiled an ambitious roadmap for India-US collaboration in seven specific high-tech areas. These would include semiconductors, next-generation telecommunications, defense and more. This roadmap was announced during the second Track-1.5 dialogue on the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). The event was organized by the industrial chamber CII. Watch | US NSA Jake Sullivan meets his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in New Delhi “Our two nations are fundamentally on a trajectory of growth and strength,” Sullivan said during his speech at the event. “Together we have deep wells of talent, capital, innovation and expertise and these are going to be tapped,” he added. Prior to the Track 1.5 dialogue, Doval and Sullivan had limited talks. They covered a number of bilateral and regional issues. Sullivan arrived in India on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He held talks with Prime Minister Modi, NSA Doval, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a big step in May last year when they announced the elevation of the US-India iCET and plans to expand the strategic technology partnership between the India and the United States. The two leaders also looked for better defense industrial cooperation between the two countries. iCET is expected to forge closer ties between the government, academia and industry of the two countries in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and 6G, biotechnology, space and semiconductors. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

