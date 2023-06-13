Reclaiming ASEAN’s Comprehensive and Cooperative Security

Author: Mely Caballero-Anthony, NTU

Amid heightened competition between the United States and China, Southeast Asia is coming under greater scrutiny as analysts examine where ASEAN states stand in this power rivalry. power.

With its history of intramural conflict management and as a pioneer of multilateral institutions in the Asia-Pacific, there is growing interest in ASEAN’s preference for active neutrality in managing the regional order. For analysts and policymakers in Southeast Asia, development imperatives trump the bandwagon and containment.

Some observers might find this position unrealistic given the close bilateral relations that some Southeast Asian states have with the United States and China. But what often goes unnoticed are the development and security imperatives of these states.

For Southeast Asia, development is a security ideology that has prevailed since the post-colonial period until today. This thinking has translated into ASEAN’s notion of comprehensive security, which goes beyond concern for military threats to include political, economic and socio-cultural issues. Most Southeast Asian states have always emphasized development issues, especially now given the uncertainties of the global environment.

With the difficult relations between the United States and China and the threats to multilateral cooperation, it is important for Southeast Asia to reclaim the concept of comprehensive security and promote cooperative security. They are essential frameworks for developing responsive policies to address the complex and cross-cutting challenges facing Asia and the rest of the world.

Global security has a long history in Southeast Asia. This was a key concept developed by ASEAN states in the late 1970s and early 1980s to inform responses to the challenges facing the region. For ASEAN countries, economic stability is fundamental to the legitimacy and security of the regime. Comprehensive security paid particular attention to economic issues, but also included important political issues affecting the stability and survival of the regime.

In the mid-1990s, the emergence of the concept of human security emphasized threats to individuals and communities, such as environmental degradation, food security and health. These issues have now been integrated into the notion of comprehensive Southeast Asian security and remain important contributions to security thought and practice within and outside Asia.

As the number of security issues continued to grow, global security became even more important given the transnational impacts of these challenges. In the post-COVID environment, the global economic crisis and climate change issues like food security have become even more important to Southeast Asia’s well-being.

Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam are among the most countries vulnerable to climate change. THE economic costThe revenues generated by these natural hazards are currently estimated at US$780 billion and are expected to increase to US$1,114 trillion in the worst-case scenarios.

Failure to institute mitigation and adaptation measures early, especially for less developed states in the region, has serious consequences for human security. This has become more critical after the pandemic dealt a severe blow to the global economy. The International Monetary Fund recentlyeconomic outlookwarned of a tough road ahead, with the weakest five-year growth projection since 1990 of 3% per year. While growing economic risks are attributed to many factors, including the war in Ukraine, these have a multiplier effect on human security, compounding job security and rising food prices.

While the growing complexity of security issues calls for deeper and stronger multilateral cooperation, fragmentation is increasing. Growing inequalities, forced human displacement and alienation have led to an erosion of trust in institutions at all levels, from national to global. This is compounded by misinformation and misinformation. People’s lived experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic have shown how institutions have failed to prepare states and societies to face the transnational challenges of the 21st century.

Faced with these daunting challenges, Southeast Asia has compelling reasons to claim comprehensive and cooperative security. This requires ASEAN to demonstrate its ability to advance the multitude of regional cooperation agendas defined in the three ASEAN communities political, economic and socio-cultural.

Urgent programs include accelerating the integration of ASEAN economies and narrowing the development gap among its members. It is also critical to help communities cope with the impacts of climate change, build societal resilience, prepare for future pandemics, and fight transnational crimes like human trafficking and cybersecurity.

It is essential that ASEAN continues to champion global security to help its members deal with increasingly complex internal and regional issues. They should deepen cooperation with their dialogue partners within the frameworks of ASEAN+3 and the East Asia Summit.

Small and medium-sized countries in Southeast Asia should focus on working together to advance cooperative security instead of resorting to exclusive security agreements like QUAD and AUKUS, which tend to fuel the fragmentation. Southeast Asia should exercise its agency again and actively take the lead in promoting multilateralism in Asia.

Mely Caballero-Anthony is Professor of International Relations and Director of the Center for Non-Traditional Security Studies at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.