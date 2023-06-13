Imran Khan rules out talks with Pakistani government but open to dialogue with military establishment





Last updated: June 13, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Imran Khan claimed that the establishment is the real decision maker and power is concentrated within the military. (Image: Reuters)

Speaking to reporters on Monday after appearing in Islamabad High Court in several cases, Imran Khan said politicians, including incumbent leaders, were “helpless” and had no authority to lead the dialogue.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out talks with the federal government led by Shehbaz Sharif, but appeared eager to engage in dialogue with the military establishment, calling them the country’s “real” decision makers.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after appearing before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in several cases, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf: party chairman said politicians including incumbent leaders , were powerless “and that they have no authority to conduct the dialogue.

Responding to the question of whether he was ready to talk to politicians about the economy’s charter, Khan claimed that the establishment is the real decision maker and that power is concentrated within the military, the Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir has pledged to bring to justice all those who shamed the nation on May 9 “and said such orchestrated tragic incidents” would never again be allowed to happen. no price.

The PTI leader also accused former army general in chief (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of stabbing him in the back and said he could have sacked Bajwa at least three times but that he had exercised restraint, according to the report.

Pakistan’s mighty military has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-year existence and wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

The former cricketer-turned-politician also said he does not believe in revenge and would fight for the rule of law if he returns to power.

Speaking of the discounted Russian crude oil that arrived in Pakistan over the weekend, Khan said his government was buying Russian oil at a 40% lower price.

Is this a solution? Is this a reason to reverse my diet? He asked.

Pakistan began transporting much-awaited Russian crude oil to a refinery in Karachi, the country’s cash-strapped port city, on Monday.

Dismissing the feeling of being under pressure, Khan said he was more concerned about the economy.

He said debt service was over the federal budget, the economy was on the verge of default and industry had almost collapsed and added that all economic indicators had fallen in just one year.

Blaming the incumbent government for the bad economy, the PTI leader said the only solution to the problem was to explore opportunities for revenue generation, mega reforms and take drastic measures.

In a military-backed crackdown on the PTI during the May 9 violence following the arrest of Khans by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad in a corruption case, more than 100 top party leaders and former lawmakers have so far defected and joined the Istekham Pakistan Party (IPP), led by another PTI defector, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Khan called the recent departure of top PTI leaders from the party a blessing in disguise.

The PTI leader said he would continue to fight for his cause even if all his party leaders resign.

In the violent protests that followed his arrest, PTI workers vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

Khan expressed apprehension about his military trial in connection with the violence and said authorities were looking to approvers to charge him under the Army Act, according to the report. He also called the trials of civilians before military tribunals the end of democracy and justice.

