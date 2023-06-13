Former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty, seeks jury trial at arraignment





MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump has been arraigned in federal court in downtown Miami.

4:56 p.m.: Trump’s plane takes off from South Florida after a landmark indictment.

4:51 p.m.: Trump’s private plane is about to leave South Florida and head for Bedminster, New Jersey, where he will attend a campaign rally on Tuesday night.

4:39 p.m.: Trump boards his plane at the MIA.

4:37 p.m.: Former President Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives at Miami International Airport. Footage from Chopper 4 showed several black SUVs and police vehicles inside the airport, heading towards his private plane.

Former President Trump waves to supporters outside Versailles restaurant 03:35

4:30 p.m.: “Thank you, Miami, such a warm welcome on a sad day for our country,” Trump said on his Truth Social social media platform. He complained about the “rigged system”, while he was at the Versailles restaurant.

4:17 p.m.: Former President Trump waves to supporters outside the Versailles restaurant before getting back into his black SUV. His motorcade is now expected to head to Miami International Airport, where his plane awaits him and his entourage.

Former President Trump stops at Versailles restaurant 02:20

4:11 p.m.: Dozens of customers inside the Versailles restaurant greeted former President Trump with applause and most had their phones out, trying to capture video or take photos. He took photos and shook hands with supporters.

4:08 p.m.: Former President Trump’s motorcade stops at the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana. Footage from Chopper 4 showed dozens of supporters waving flags outside the restaurant.

4:03 p.m.: Ted Scouten of CBS News Miami, who was in the courtroom, said: ‘He didn’t say anything at all. When he left the courtroom, he was taken away by officers from the secret Service.”

“His attorney argued for him. He didn’t have to shell out any money and it was relatively straightforward.”

“What took time was to put in place the conditions of release. He was told not to talk to witnesses in the case.”

3:50 p.m.: Former President Trump has left the courthouse. His motorcade headed for the Versailles restaurant on Calle Ocho.

3:46 p.m.: Donald Trump’s impeachment is complete after his lawyer and the government agree to several stipulations, including that he does not have to surrender his passport. The former president was also ordered not to have any contact with the government’s list of witnesses on the case, even those still employed by Trump.

3:06 p.m.: Donald Trump’s lawyer has pleaded not guilty on behalf of the former president and has requested a jury trial.

2:55 a.m. Former President Donald Trump is in the courtroom.

Breaking the impeachment 10:25

2:15 p.m.: Trump and his aide Walt Nauta, who is charged as a co-conspirator, have been processed by the US Marshal Service and arraigned in federal court. The pair were seen arriving in court together.

1:50 p.m.: The motorcade arrives at the Wilkie D. Fergusson Jr. Federal Courthouse Complex. Each vehicle is screened at the entrance checkpoint before being allowed inside. Supporters lined the streets outside the courthouse complex to show their support for the former president.

1:25 p.m.: The Doral Police motorcade was seen leaving the Trump resort. It’s a 12-mile drive from the Trump National Doral complex to the Wilkie D. Fergusson Jr. federal courthouse in downtown Miami, where he will be arraigned.

Hundreds of Trump supporters brave high temperatures in downtown Miami 02:12

1:23 p.m.: The former president is about to leave his Doral complex in order to travel to downtown Miami to face a federal judge.

What do you want to know.

Trump faces 37 charges related to what prosecutors said mishandled classified documents brought to his Mar-a-Lago compound and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

A group of Trump supporters and critics of the former president began arriving outside the courthouse before dawn.

Gregg Donovan, who came from California to support Trump, said it was “a very sad day in America” ​​as he protested outside the courthouse. Donovan says it’s “surreal” and “the worst day since President Kennedy and President Lincoln were shot.”

“I thought America was supposed to be the leader of, you know, the example, and now what’s happening. I don’t know. I mean, we’ll see. I mean, if he’s found guilty , I mean, I just wanna, I got another dream ticket. It could be, uh, Trump DeSantis and then DeSantis could forgive him, then,” he said.

Domenic Santana of Miami spoke out against Trump saying “America has fallen into the biggest scam in history.”

Santana called Trump “a graduate of the school of rats” and said he “should have gone to jail a long time ago.”

Brief security issue at Miami federal courthouse ahead of Trump impeachment 02:18

On Monday, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said safety was paramount and all officers would be on high alert.

“Make no mistake about it. We take this event very seriously. We know things can get worse. This is not Miami’s way,” he said.

Morales said any protest should be peaceful and civil.

“We’re ready. Ready for it to be over and done,” he said.

Security for Trump’s court appearance includes U.S. marshals, tasked with securing the courthouse and federal grounds; the US Secret Service, tasked with ensuring Trump’s security as a former president; the Miami police, responsible for securing the streets around the courthouse; and Miami-Dade Police, who will provide increased security around the courthouse, Trump National Doral, and Trump’s movement in the county.

The Florida Highway Patrol helped close roads, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also lent a helping hand.

Former FBI special agent Stuart Kaplan said Trump’s court appearance would be different from his very public appearance in New York.

“In the federal justice system, which is controlled by the United States Marshal Service, there are no electronic devices, no cell phones, no cameras, allowed to enter or enter the premises inside So basically you’re going to see his motorcade access through an exit port, through the United States Marshal Service entrance, where they would usually bring people into custody, and that’s basically all you’re going to see from him until his team leaves the building and whether or not he wants to go public,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan said here’s what we can expect for Trump’s impeachment.

“Normal procedure will be, and I do this all the time, that if I surrender an accused, they will first go to the office of the United States Marshal Service, they will be fingerprinted and photographed. Those fingerprints will be going through the NCIC (National Crime Information Center), his photo will be attached to his jacket, and then he will go to the courtroom and the procedure will begin.This procedure will be very fast.

Former U.S. Attorney David Weinstein said those initial appearances normally last about 15 minutes. He thinks this one could be a bit longer. He said Trump is not expected to speak much during the hearing except to answer the judge’s questions. At the hearing, they will also discuss pre-trial release plans. Weinstein said that because we are dealing with a former president, we are in uncharted territory.

“We are dealing with a unique individual here. He is being escorted and supervised by the Secret Service,” Weinstein said. “He’s the former president of the United States. He’s on TV, on social media, pretty much every hour of the day. So everyone knows where he’s going to be, but I think we’re going to see the government to ask him to surrender his passport. And that he not be allowed to travel outside the United States,” he said.

After his impeachment, Trump will travel to New Jersey for a fundraising event on Tuesday night.

