Indiaspora welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States.





Content of the article Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ trip to the United States provides a historic opportunity for critical dialogue on issues relating to US-India relations. WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) indiaspora , a non-profit organization of global Indian diaspora leaders, has expressed enthusiasm for the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis to the United States. Prime Minister Modi is due to visit the United States from June 21-23, 2023. This is a historic trip as Prime Minister Modi is only the third Indian leader after President S Radhakrishnan in 1963 and the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009 to be invited. to the United States for a state visit.

Content of the article We are delighted to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the United States, said Mr. Rangaswami, Founder of Indiaspora. The US-India relationship has grown tremendously over time and is poised to become the consequential partnership of the century. I expect several key issues to be discussed between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, including the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and defense ties. I think the two countries should also continue their dialogue on climate change. Indiaspora, as a leading diaspora group that has hosted two diplomatic dialogues, is deeply invested in the US-India relationship and its impact on the Indian diaspora. To further strengthen the relationship between the two countries and engage the global diaspora in considering India after 100 years of independence, Indiaspora will host a G20 Summit in New Delhi in August 2023. This summit will bring together leaders of Indian origin from around the world entire. world to discuss geopolitics, trade and commerce, entrepreneurship and innovation, health, philanthropy, education, arts and culture and sport.

Content of the article This historic visit comes at a pivotal time for US-India relations. Indians and the Indian diaspora are at the center of attention. Cross-border investments and diaspora engagements are growing exponentially. This aligns with our organizational goal to inspire the Indian Diaspora to be a force for good, said Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora. Addendum: Facts and Figures on U.S.-India Trade and Investment In 2022, the United States became India’s largest trading partner with two-way trade in goods and services exceeding $191 billion. double what it was in 2014 .

. The recently launched US-India agreement Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) elevates and expands the strategic technology partnership between the governments, businesses and academic institutions of the two countries.

elevates and expands the strategic technology partnership between the governments, businesses and academic institutions of the two countries. Over 160 Indian companies are present in all 50 US states and have collectively generated over $40 billion of tangible investments in the United States . Together they have created or saved more than 425,000 jobs in the United States. Their funding of US-based research and development (R&D) projects with nearly $1 billion invested, as well as corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts with nearly $195 million invested, are also in rise.

. Together they have created or saved more than 425,000 jobs in the United States. Their funding of US-based research and development (R&D) projects with nearly $1 billion invested, as well as corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts with nearly $195 million invested, are also in rise. The approximately 200,000 Indian students in the United States have contributed approximately $7.7 billion a year for the US economy . About Indiaspora: Indespora ( www.indiaspora.org ) is a non-profit community of powerful global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions who are committed to inspiring the diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage and catalyze social change. Media Contact:

