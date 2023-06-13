NAB summons Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan





NNA | Updated: Jun 13, 2023 11:29 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 13 (ANI): Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, in a £190m settlement case with the National Crime Agency (NCA) from the UK to record his statement, reported The News International. News International is an English language newspaper in Pakistan. Initially, Bushra Bibi was summoned by the NAB Combined Investigation Team (CIT) as a witness being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust on June 7th. But later she asked for an extension until June 8 with her husband. The CIT ordered him to appear before investigators on June 13.

The NAB team has issued a notice to Imran Khan’s wife for his June 13 court appearance in Lahore, according to The News International. According to The News International, earlier when Bushan Bibi was summoned by the CIT, she wrote her response, dismissing the NAB allegations as baseless. She also said she had no information about the NCA settlement case. Previously, the NAB, Rawalpindi summoned Bushra Bibi on June 7 to record his statement as administrator of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the Pound 190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK Settlement Case, reports The News International, based in Pakistan. The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the head of the PTI and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate company to legalize PKR 50 billion which was identified and returned in the country by the UK under the previous PTI government, according to The News International report. In addition, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have also been charged in a fraud case filed at Kohsar police station in Islamabad for creating “false receipts” when selling official items on June 7, ARY reported. News Wednesday. (ANI)

