





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hailed Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s “historic decision” to transfer the Central American country’s diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in March, during a meeting between the two in the capital, reported the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Castro is making his first visit to China since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tegucigalpa and Beijing, bringing the number of countries that officially recognize Taiwan to 13, a record number. Xi pledged that China would “firmly support the economic and social development of Honduras”, the ministry said. During Castro’s six-day state visit to China since Friday, the Honduran embassy in Beijing was inaugurated and a high-level bilateral business meeting was held in the capital over the weekend with the attendance of some 200 delegates from both parties, according to state media. . Regarding China, Jaishankar says the dispute is about “advanced deployment”, not “land grabbing”. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina attended the embassy opening ceremony on Sunday, where Qin said adhering to the one-China principle serves China’s core interests of the two countries and the two peoples, reported the official Xinhua agency. agency. During Castro’s six-day state visit to China since Friday, the Honduran embassy in Beijing was inaugurated Honduras has become the ninth country to sever ties with Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party became the island’s president in May 2016. Communist-ruled China and Taiwan have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 due to civil war. Beijing views the Democratic Island as a renegade province that must be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.









