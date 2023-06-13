Politics
MPs ‘will find Boris Johnson lied to the Commons’ in Partygate report tomorrow
Boris Johnson sent a late night letter to the House of Commons committee probing his Partygate denials amid an inflammatory report set to be delayed.
The privileges committee, which was finally due to publish its findings on the former prime minister earlier this week, revealed that Mr Johnson had made ‘further steps’ just before midnight.
“A letter containing further representations from Mr Johnson was received by the committee at 11.57pm last night,” a spokesperson said.
“The committee is looking into it and will report back soon.”
The development appears to have delayed the release of the committee’s long-awaited report into Mr Johnson’s denials of Covid rule-breaking to MPs.
Amid rumors that committee members will meet again tonight, some have reportedly pushed for the report to be released without what could be a highly contentious debate in the House of Commons – as usually happens with issues of conduct – on the basis that Mr Johnson has already resigned as an MP.
Insiders said that if the matter comes to the attention of the House, it is unlikely to happen this week.
The cross-party committee – with a Labor chairman but a Tory majority among the seven members – is expected to accuse Mr Johnson of deliberately misleading the House.
Mr Johnson furiously denied the allegation and branded the committee a ‘kangaroo court’.
But he formally resigned as MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip last night to avoid a by-election, which may have been triggered by a Commons suspension of more than 10 days.
The defiant former prime minister made it clear last night that he does not consider his political career over, channeling Arnold Schwarzenegger as he told the Express: ‘I will be back’.
Boris Johnson, pictured running with Dilyn, has officially resigned as MP to avoid a by-election, which may have been triggered by a Commons suspension of more than ten days
The Privileges Committee is chaired by Labor’s Harriet Harman (left). Rishi Sunak (right) struggles to stop the row over Mr Johnson’s fate setting the Tories on fire
The committee assessed whether Mr Johnson ‘recklessly’ misled the House about breaches of Covid rules at Downing Street.
However, he went further and decided to deliberately mislead politicians, according to the Times.
MPs pointed out that Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary at the time, advised him in December 2021 to withdraw an allegation from a statement in the Commons that ‘all guidelines were followed at all times’ .
The aide reportedly asked ‘if it was realistic to claim that all guidelines were followed at all times’.
Mr Johnson is said to have deleted the line from his opening statement but repeated the claim in a subsequent debate – which the committee believed was evidence that MPs had been deliberately misled.
The ex-Prime Minister remained defiant in a statement as he confirmed he had resigned from the House of Commons last night.
“We have to take full account of Brexit and the 2019 manifesto. We have to crush Labor in the next election,” he told the Express.
“Nothing less than outright victory and full Brexit will do – and as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said, I’ll be back.”
The post echoed Mr Johnson’s signature when he last appeared at PMQs, when he said: ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ – the catchphrase of Schwarzenegger’s famous Terminator.
The privileges committee reacted angrily over the weekend after Mr Johnson branded it a ‘kangaroo court’ for his ‘biased’ investigation into allegations he lied to MPs when he said rallies lockdown at No 10 had not broken Covid rules.
In a statement, the committee, chaired by former Labor deputy leader Harriet Harman, said Mr Johnson had ‘challenged the integrity’ of the Commons with his attacks.
Whitehall sources said the committee could also censor allies who have criticized its work.
Yesterday Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove urged MPs to ‘respect the integrity’ of the committee.
But Tory backbench MP Sir Michael Fabricator dismissed the warnings yesterday, saying the committee had shown ‘pre-determined biases’ towards the former prime minister.
Sir Michael said: ‘I find the extraordinary emphasis of ‘if you disagree with us it undermines the integrity of Parliament’ laughable given the caliber of some of the people on whose behalf this comment is made.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12189051/MPs-Boris-Johnson-lied-Commons-Partygate-report-tomorrow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indiaspora welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the
- Victorious Erdogan seeks recognition from Northern Cyprus
- MPs ‘will find Boris Johnson lied to the Commons’ in Partygate report tomorrow
- Amber Heard’s film premiere ignites feud at prestigious festival, fans divided | Hollywood
- Moeen Ali: Only Ben Stokes could bring me back to Test cricket | Cricket news
- Gabrielle Union stuns in a low-cut black dress in New York
- Olympus Plans to Establish Digital Excellence Center
- AI law to be voted on in Europe – BBC News
- Kylian Mbappe earthquake in Paris… Real Madrid is waiting for the aftershocks
- Xi Jinping hails Honduras’ ‘historic decision’ to sever ties with Taiwan
- Donald Trump arrested and taken to court in Miami for classified documents
- Let’s take a look at dinner with Ganjar Pranowo and President Joko Widodo