MPs ‘will find Boris Johnson lied to the Commons’ in Partygate report tomorrow

Boris Johnson sent a late night letter to the House of Commons committee probing his Partygate denials amid an inflammatory report set to be delayed.

The privileges committee, which was finally due to publish its findings on the former prime minister earlier this week, revealed that Mr Johnson had made ‘further steps’ just before midnight.

“A letter containing further representations from Mr Johnson was received by the committee at 11.57pm last night,” a spokesperson said.

“The committee is looking into it and will report back soon.”

The development appears to have delayed the release of the committee’s long-awaited report into Mr Johnson’s denials of Covid rule-breaking to MPs.

Amid rumors that committee members will meet again tonight, some have reportedly pushed for the report to be released without what could be a highly contentious debate in the House of Commons – as usually happens with issues of conduct – on the basis that Mr Johnson has already resigned as an MP.

Insiders said that if the matter comes to the attention of the House, it is unlikely to happen this week.

The cross-party committee – with a Labor chairman but a Tory majority among the seven members – is expected to accuse Mr Johnson of deliberately misleading the House.

Mr Johnson furiously denied the allegation and branded the committee a ‘kangaroo court’.

But he formally resigned as MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip last night to avoid a by-election, which may have been triggered by a Commons suspension of more than 10 days.

The defiant former prime minister made it clear last night that he does not consider his political career over, channeling Arnold Schwarzenegger as he told the Express: ‘I will be back’.

Boris Johnson, pictured running with Dilyn, has officially resigned as MP to avoid a by-election, which may have been triggered by a Commons suspension of more than ten days

The Privileges Committee is chaired by Labor’s Harriet Harman (left). Rishi Sunak (right) struggles to stop the row over Mr Johnson’s fate setting the Tories on fire

The committee assessed whether Mr Johnson ‘recklessly’ misled the House about breaches of Covid rules at Downing Street.

However, he went further and decided to deliberately mislead politicians, according to the Times.

MPs pointed out that Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary at the time, advised him in December 2021 to withdraw an allegation from a statement in the Commons that ‘all guidelines were followed at all times’ .

The aide reportedly asked ‘if it was realistic to claim that all guidelines were followed at all times’.

Mr Johnson is said to have deleted the line from his opening statement but repeated the claim in a subsequent debate – which the committee believed was evidence that MPs had been deliberately misled.

The ex-Prime Minister remained defiant in a statement as he confirmed he had resigned from the House of Commons last night.

“We have to take full account of Brexit and the 2019 manifesto. We have to crush Labor in the next election,” he told the Express.

“Nothing less than outright victory and full Brexit will do – and as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said, I’ll be back.”

The post echoed Mr Johnson’s signature when he last appeared at PMQs, when he said: ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ – the catchphrase of Schwarzenegger’s famous Terminator.

The privileges committee reacted angrily over the weekend after Mr Johnson branded it a ‘kangaroo court’ for his ‘biased’ investigation into allegations he lied to MPs when he said rallies lockdown at No 10 had not broken Covid rules.

In a statement, the committee, chaired by former Labor deputy leader Harriet Harman, said Mr Johnson had ‘challenged the integrity’ of the Commons with his attacks.

Whitehall sources said the committee could also censor allies who have criticized its work.

Yesterday Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove urged MPs to ‘respect the integrity’ of the committee.

But Tory backbench MP Sir Michael Fabricator dismissed the warnings yesterday, saying the committee had shown ‘pre-determined biases’ towards the former prime minister.

Sir Michael said: ‘I find the extraordinary emphasis of ‘if you disagree with us it undermines the integrity of Parliament’ laughable given the caliber of some of the people on whose behalf this comment is made.”