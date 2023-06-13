Donald Trump arrested at Florida courthouse





Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents. The plea was made during Trump’s arraignment in a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, where his attorneys requested a jury trial.

According to CNN, Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, briefed the judge on their plea, saying, “We are most definitely entering a not guilty plea.” The former president and his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, were later arrested by deputy marshals, with electronic copies of their fingerprints taken. No mugshots were captured as Trump is easily recognizable. The whole reservation process took about 10 minutes.

VIDEO: Donald Trump is welcomed and celebrated by religious leaders in Miami

Donald Trump is greeted and feted by religious leaders in Miami

The Justice Department’s charges in the classified documents case have heightened the legal danger surrounding Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination. Tuesday’s impeachment hearing focused primarily on issues procedural, including Trump’s plea and discussions regarding the terms of his bail. Potential restrictions on Trump’s conduct throughout the case can also be addressed.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was present at the arraignment, stressing the importance of the case. Trump faces 37 felony counts, accusing him of unlawfully withholding national defense information and concealing documents in violation of witness tampering laws during the Justice Department’s investigation into the documents. Nauta, a close aide to Trump, was also charged in the indictment, alleging conspiracy to obstruct the federal investigation.

Departing from his Doral compound in a motorcade, Trump drove to the courthouse with Nauta in a separate vehicle. Responding to a viewer’s inquiry about his well-being, Trump replied “great” and waved. Ahead of the court appearance, Trump took to social media, lamenting that this was “ONE OF THE SADEST DAYS IN OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

High-stakes legal battle begins as former President Trump’s case is assigned to District Judge Cannon

Tuesday’s hearing marks the start of a long and potentially dramatic legal process, including criminal and appeals proceedings that could span years. The case was assigned to US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump. Notably, Cannon’s previous decision to order a third-party review of an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago was overturned by a conservative appeals court. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman is expected to oversee proceedings in Miami.

After Tuesday’s hearing concludes, the case will enter a preliminary procedural phase, likely involving disputes over evidence and potential motions to dismiss the case before it reaches trial. Trump’s defense team will have ample opportunity to prolong the process, potentially extending it beyond the 2024 election.

A crucial aspect that may impact the prosecution is the assignment of Judge Cannon, who resides in Ft. Pierce, Fla., but is part of the group of judges randomly assigned to West Palm Beach, where the new act of charge has been filed. Legal experts from all walks of life have expressed interest in Cannon’s approach, given his controversial handling of the previous Trump lawsuit. His decisions could potentially lead to complications for the prosecution, although the extent of those challenges remains unclear.

“It’s rare to have such sweeping power as a district judge in a federal case,” said Alan Rozenshtein, a former attorney with the DOJ’s National Security Division and current law professor at the University of Minnesota. . “She could, if she wanted to, cause huge problems for the prosecution. Would it be existential problems? Probably not.”

As the legal process continues, the nation will be watching closely as this high-profile case unfolds and its potential implications for the former president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/us-news/2023/06/13/6488c6d522601dd45d8b4586.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos