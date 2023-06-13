A Modi visit to the United States like no other







India, in turn, will not hesitate to show its cultural and economic values ​​to the United States. WASHINGTON: If the itinerary and emerging locations are anything to go by, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a trip to the United States next week like none before and none other in the annals of foreign visits as Washington puts every effort to draw New Delhi into its sphere of influence.India, in turn, will not hesitate to show its cultural and economic values ​​to the United States. Although he is a frequent visitor to America, making an average of around one trip a year since becoming prime minister in 2014, Modi’s first-ever state visit, centered on a ceremonial reception and banquet at the White House on June 22, will be complemented by other milestone events on June 21 and 23. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to host an intimate private dinner for the Prime Minister on June 21 ahead of the June 22 state banquet, which the US president himself says is now the hottest ticket in America, with the rich, powerful and famous harassing the White House for an invitation.

“You give me a real problem. Everybody all over the country wants to come. I’m out of tickets,” Biden half-jokingly told Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima last month.

White House officials acknowledge that they are inundated with requests, as is the Indian Embassy, ​​which directs all requests to the White House since it is the host.

The guest list, which won’t be announced until the day before the dinner, is tightly vetted and vetted, especially after a security breach in 2009 when a Virginia couple managed to break into the state dinner of President Obama for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Modi will arrive in Washington after landing in New York where he will participate in International Yoga Day at the United Nations, with New Delhi asserting its cultural ownership of the practice in recent years.

A ceremonial reception with all the bells and whistles befitting a state visit will be held at the White House for the Indian Prime Minister, who surprisingly will be staying at a nearby hotel rather than Blair House, which is the standard venue. for dignitaries during State visits.

Sources said Blair House, a historic red-brick building opposite the White House where Prime Minister Modi previously stayed on an official visit, has boundaries that would circumscribe the large Indian delegation and its many engagements.

Those not selected for the State Dinner at the White House will have at least three other opportunities to engage with the Indian Prime Minister: a CEO meeting on the roof of the Kennedy Center to be hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a lunch meeting at the State Department hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and an Indo-American Community Reception at the Ronald Reagan Building which is expected to be a finale catchy 5000 people before Modi flies away. Officials on both sides say it won’t just be pomp, ceremony and celebration during the visit; there will be plenty of business being conducted, with substantial announcements in defense and people-focused high-tech areas.

“The ceremonial part and the substantive part of the state visit will fully complement each other and will be unprecedented,” Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Sandhu said.

Sandhu himself had the distinction of having served four times in the United States: first as a young political officer from 1997 to 2000, then at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations from July 2005 to February 2009; as Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017, and finally a career finale as Indian Ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to date. Show Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu ‘great excitement’ during PM Modis’ state visit to US

