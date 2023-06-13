Donald Trump’s miserable birthday present





Donald Trump turns 77 on Wednesday. For a man who, according to his former and late wife Ivana, “hates his birthdays”, this year could be an even darker affair than before.

The former president will mark his birthday a day after he is due for arraignment at 3 p.m. ET in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday on federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents, which he denies.

It was on Thursday, June 8, that Trump was notified that a federal grand jury was indicting him on a total of 37 counts, including 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, after the FBI uncovered classified documents allegedly hidden in his presidency at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

He is also facing another indictment in Manhattan, New York, over allegations of silent payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

A protester wears a birthday hat during a protest against then-President Donald Trump on his birthday in New York City June 14, 2017. The former president is due for arrest at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, a day before his birthday. BIJOU SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was reportedly paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. Cohen previously said he was reimbursed by Trump, but the former president once again denied any wrongdoing.

The two cases made Trump the first former commander-in-chief to face not only state-level criminal charges, but also a federal indictment.

In both cases, he pulled out guns blazing, writing in various posts on his Truth social media platform that they were “fake” and the product of a politically motivated “witch hunt”.

The 45th US president – who hopes to become the 47th in 2024 – has reason to be joyful: A recent poll from an already crowded Republican primary shows Trump ahead of his rivals for the GOP nomination, including his main challenger, the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In the latest YouGov poll of 586 likely voters, conducted on behalf of CBS News between June 7 and June 10, Trump supported 61% of DeSantis’ 23%. All other candidates attracted less than 5%.

Previous recent surveys from Morning Consult and TIPP Insights put the former president on a more modest 56 and 55 percent respectively, but an overall tracker from FiveThirtyEight shows his average support among Republican voters is only getting stronger, even if he faces criminal charges against him.

While various archival reports have indicated that Trump enjoyed extravagant, sometimes themed birthday parties in his youth, including star-studded Atlantic City casino hits in his 40s, a Tarzan-themed 48th and a 50th at Trump Tower with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” sung by Eartha Kitt – the last three years he has retired to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Ahead of his 76th birthday last year, a source close to Trump told People magazine that his celebrations would likely include a round of golf and a “low-key dinner at the club” with his family, adding, “He’s not going all for his It’s pretty routine so don’t look for fireworks.

If Trump wins in 2024, he would be 78 when he was sworn in – the same age Biden was when he was inaugurated in 2021.

As questions were raised about the current president’s age and mental acuity – which Biden brushed off – the source told People that Trump “keeps to himself” his thoughts on his advancing years, adding: “So many that he will be in good health, he will remain active in Republican politics, and his age will be insignificant.”

Newsweek approached Trump’s campaign via email for comment on Tuesday.

