China mulls sweeping stimulus to boost second-largest economy: report





Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government has reportedly been pushing to boost the country’s economy as Beijing mulls a sweeping stimulus package, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. Earlier this month, Bloomberg quoted sources to report that after existing policies failed to support a housing market rebound, China intended to take a package of measures to support the sector. in trouble. While speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources told the outlet that the measures are designed to support areas such as real estate and domestic demand. They also mentioned that interest rate cuts, housing market support and other key areas are being considered. As quoted, one person said regulators are looking to lower the costs of ongoing residential mortgages and boost loan renewals through policy banks nationwide. They want to make sure the houses are delivered. It comes as Reuters news agency reported that China’s central bank cut short-term borrowing costs on Tuesday to help restore confidence. The move signaled a possible easing of longer-term rates. The plan is not yet final and the Council of State could discuss policies as early as this Friday. They could make amends in the policies during the discussion. According to Larry Hu, head of China economy at Macquarie Group Ltd, the rate cut indicates that Beijing’s position is becoming more favorable. As quoted by Bloomberg, Hu said “politics is the only game changer” in the face of weak consumer and business confidence in the economy. Hu added, “Today’s rate cut sent a clear signal that politics would become more supportive in the coming months, a significant change from the reduction in stimulus since April.” China’s new loans in May miss expectations Reuters mentioned in its report that China’s new bank lending rose in May from the previous month, as part of an economy-friendly policy put in place by the central bank. However, signs of slowing momentum have raised expectations that more stimulus may be needed to support the recovery. Analysts said the weaker-than-expected credit data could bolster the case for policymakers to enact more support measures, including a benchmark lending rate cut this month. Watch: Gravitas: India-China relations hit historic low. here’s why New bank loans reached $190.18 billion in May, data from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) showed on Tuesday. The numbers are up from April but missed analysts’ estimates. According to economists polled by Reuters, new yuan lending was expected to climb to 1.6 trillion yuan last month, from 718.8 billion yuan in April and 1.89 trillion yuan a year earlier. As quoted by the news agency, Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note: Credit growth is weak, which is not surprising as other economic indicators such as the PMI and exports also sent consistent signals.” “This explains why the PBOC cut the reverse repo rate this morning. It’s a small step in the right direction. I expect more policy actions to follow in the coming weeks,” he said. added Zhang. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

