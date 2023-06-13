Donald Trump arrested in Miami: pleads not guilty in an investigation into classified documents





Former President Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday to dozens of charges for racking up classified documents and refused government requests to return them.

The historic impeachment launches a legal process that will unfold at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign and will have profound implications not only for his political future, but more urgently for his own personal freedom.

Trump approached his impeachment with characteristic bravado, posting on social media against the prosecution from inside his motorcade and insisting, as he has through years of legal woes, that did nothing wrong and was being persecuted for political purposes. But the gravity of the moment was unmistakable as he faced 37 felony counts that accused him of deliberately keeping classified records that prosecutors say could have compromised national security if exposed, and to try to hide them from the investigators who claimed them.

The case is fraught with political implications for the 76-year-old Trump, who is currently in the dominant position in the early days of the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Beyond that, he carries the prospect of a prison for several years. Even for a defendant whose post-presidential life has been dominated by investigations, the investigation into the documents stood out both for the apparent sheer volume of evidence amassed by prosecutors and the seriousness of the allegations.

It’s also a watershed moment for a Justice Department that until last week had never brought charges against a former president. Attorney General Merrick Garland, appointed by President Joe Biden, has sought to shield the department from political attack by handing over responsibility for the case to special counsel Jack Smith, who said on Friday, “We have a set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.

The impeachment, though largely procedural in nature, is the latest in an unprecedented public judgment this year for Trump, who faces charges in New York stemming from silent money payments during his presidential campaign of 2016 as well as ongoing investigations in Washington and Atlanta into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 race. He sought to project confidence in the face of unmistakable legal peril, attacking Smith as a Trump hater, s pledging to stay the course and scheduling a speech and fundraiser for Tuesday night at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

They use this because they can’t win elections fairly and squarely, Trump said Monday in an interview with Americano Media.

The court appearance also takes place against the backdrop of potential protests. Some high-profile backers have used barbed rhetoric to express their support. Trump himself encouraged his supporters to join a protest scheduled for Tuesday at the courthouse.

Some Trump supporters have traveled to Miami by bus from other parts of Florida, raising concerns among law enforcement officials bracing for possible unrest around the courthouse. Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales said downtown could see between a few thousand and 50,000 protesters. But before the court appearance, no major chaos was reported.

Among those present were the father-son duo of Florencio and Kevin Rodriguez, who arrived in the United States fifteen years ago as asylum seekers fleeing the dictatorship in Cuba.

Wearing a shirt that reads Jesus is my saviour, Trump my president, young Rodriguez, Kevin, said it was possible Trump was guilty of illegally keeping classified documents. But he questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of other investigations of classified information about Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden.

Clinton was not charged with sending classified information to a private email server after FBI investigators concluded she had no intention of breaking the law. The Biden investigation remains open, but no evidence has emerged to suggest he acted deliberately, a key claim in Trump’s indictment.

We never abandon our friends who love this country and our freedom, Rodriguez added, pointing to Trump’s fierce opposition to Cuba’s communist government.

The crowd also included far-right internet personality Anthime Gionet, who served a two-month prison sentence for broadcasting live video as he stormed the US Capitol. Gionet, better known as Baked Alaska, was live-streaming video of his interactions with others as he waited for Trump to arrive.

Unlike the case in New York, where photographers produced images of a grim-faced Trump at the defense table, the audience’s view inside the room will be limited. Cameras aren’t generally allowed in federal courts, and a judge on Monday night banned reporters from having phones inside the building.

A federal grand jury in Washington had heard testimony for months in the documents case, but the Justice Department filed it in Florida, where the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort is located and where many acts of obstruction occurred. Although Trump is due to appear before a federal magistrate on Tuesday, the case has been assigned to a district court judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, who ruled in his favor last year in a dispute over the issue of whether a special outside master could be appointed to examine the classified documents seized. A federal appeals board ultimately overturned his decision.

It’s unclear what defenses Trump is likely to invoke as the case progresses. Two of his lead attorneys announced their resignation the day after his indictment, and the notes and recollections of another attorney, Mr. Evan Corcoran, are quoted repeatedly throughout the 49-page indictment document, suggesting that prosecutors are considering him as a potential key witness.

Trump said he was looking to bolster his legal team, although no announcement was made on Monday. He was to be represented at his impeachment by Todd Blanche, an attorney who was also defending him in the New York case, and Florida attorney Chris Kise, who joined Trump’s stable of lawyers the last year. According to district rules, defendants are required to have a local attorney for an arraignment to proceed.

The Justice Department unveiled an indictment Friday charging Trump with 37 counts, 31 of which relate to the willful withholding of national defense information. Other charges include conspiracy to obstruct and misrepresentation.

The indictment alleges that Trump intentionally kept hundreds of classified documents that he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office in January 2021. The material he stored , including in a bathroom, ballroom, bedroom, and shower, included material on nuclear programs, US and foreign government defense and weapons capabilities, and a Pentagon attack plan, according to prosecutors.

Beyond that, prosecutors say, he sought to obstruct government efforts to recover the documents, including ordering personal assistant Walt Nauta who was charged alongside Trump to move boxes to conceal them and also suggesting that his own attorney hide or destroy the documents sought by a Justice Department subpoena.

