



Laurence Fox will take part in the race to replace Boris Johnson as MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip in west London. The ex-Prime Minister announced he would resign from the House of Commons in a bombshell letter published on Friday ahead of the conclusion of Partygate’s probe into privileges commissions. A by-election will now take place in Uxbridge & South Ruislip in a major electoral test for Rishi Sunak. Fox, who starred in DS James Hathaway in crime drama Lewis, will come forward after the Reclaim Party leader struck a mutual co-operation deal with Reform UK. Laurence Fox often appears on GB News UK News The deal will see the revamped Brexit party play out in Mid Bedfordshire after ex-Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries dramatically quit her job as MP hours before Johnson. Fox said: The Reclaim Party and Reform UK offer the only real conservative alternative to the electorate, seeking a smaller state, lower taxes, control of our borders and a full debate on net zero and controversial imposed ideologies to our children in schools. Reform leader Richard Tice added: This cooperation allows us to focus more on specific by-elections. We have been campaigning for some time in Mid Bedfordshire. Andrew Bridgen was unveiled as the first Reclaim Party MP today at a press conference with Laurence Fox Pennsylvania Many people feel totally disappointed with the two main parties which are both variants of socialism: high taxes, nanny state, low growth and open borders. We stand for low taxes, high growth and zero net immigration. Fox previously faced Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in 2021 but lost his installment by finishing in sixth place and securing just 47,634 votes. Former deputy leader Martin Daubney, who was elected as a Brexit Party MEP in 2019, stood in the 2021 by-election in North Shropshire but finished in seventh place with just 375 votes. However, Reclaim received a publicity boost last month when North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen joined the party after he was kicked out of the Tories for a social media post comparing COVID-19 vaccines to the Holocaust. . Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice speaks during the BBC’s seven vote election debate in Cardiff. Pennsylvania Uxbridge & South Ruislip returned Johnson to the Commons in 2019 with a majority of 7,210 votes. But current opinion polls suggest Labors Danny Beales could win the seat, with the electoral calculus giving the 34-year-old an 80 per cent chance of victory. The inclusion of Reform UK in the Mid Bedfordshire by-election may prove slightly more fruitful. Nearly 9,000 voters in Mid Bedfordshire voted for Ukip in 2015 and the Reform Party has twice managed to receive over 1,000 ballots in by-elections since dropping its Brexit Party name. Boris Johnson resigned as MP with immediate effect on Friday Pennsylvania The right-wing party has 11 elected local government officials. Reform also extended an olive branch to Johnson over the weekend with honorary chairman and GB News presenter Nigel Farage offering to work alongside the former prime minister to uphold their shared Brexit heritage. An alliance between the two eurosceptic juggernauts could spell disaster for Sunak as the pair continue to connect with much of Tory voters and Brexit supporters.

