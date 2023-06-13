Trump stops live updates: Trump pleads not guilty, turns impeachment into 2024 rally in Miami and Bedminster





Donald Trump’s spokesperson files complaint against former president for political reasons

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse to 37 counts of handling classified national security documents after leaving the White House. He is now the first current or former president of the United States to face federal criminal charges.

Mr Trump sat in court for arraignment with his arms crossed as the plea was entered by his attorney Todd Blanche. Sitting with him was co-defendant Walt Nauta.

Miami officials had prepared for protests outside the courthouse, but much of Maga’s army of supporters failed to show up as expected. There were still clashes and an anti-Trump protester jumped in front of the motorcade of former presidents as they left the court.

After the hearing, Mr. Trump and Mr. Nauta stopped at a famous family-run Cuban restaurant in Little Havana, where supporters sang Happy Birthday to him. He will be 77 tomorrow.

The former president is currently en route to his summer residence at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is hosting a fundraising rally and making his first public remarks after a historic day in court.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1686697235Ivanka Trump Remains Silent on Fathers’ Federal Indictment

Five days after a grand jury returned an indictment against Donald Trump, his daughter and former senior adviser to the Trump administration has yet to make a public statement acknowledging the scandal.

Oliver O’Connell14 June 2023 00:00

1686696335Voices: This is Donald Trump’s second impeachment. Let’s not get used to this

Clemence Michallon writes:

Trump is not just being impeached, he is being impeached again. This should make these new procedures more overwhelming, if not less, than the earlier ones, and yet I fear some are now experiencing a sense of deja vu. And with that sense of deja vu might come a slight dulling of our experience as witnesses to that event. We could already get used to it seeing the former president appear in court, speculating as to whether he will pose for a reservation photo, waiting to hear his plea.

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 23:45

1686696027Court sketches released

Former US President Trump appears on classified documents charges after a federal arraignment at the United States Courthouse Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr., alongside his aide Walt Nauta and attorneys Chris Kise and Todd Blanche in Miami, Florida, USA, June 13, 2023

(Reuters)

(Reuters)

(Reuters)

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 23:40

1686695727

… Mr. Trump discovered Tappers’ requests and responded on Truth Social.

Fake Tapper just demanded that his show be shut down from Miami because there was way too much excitement on the streets for Trump. The good news is that he was the only one to do so, perhaps a good explanation of why CNN’s ratings are so low!

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 23:35

1686695427Disgusted Jake Tapper orders CNN to cut live coverage of Trump fans after arrest

The former president made a quick stop at the famous Cuban restaurant Versailles after leaving the federal courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to mishandling classified secret documents.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 23:30

1686695127Jack Smith watched Trump throughout his historic court appearance, report says

Special Counsel Jack Smith reportedly watched former President Donald Trump throughout Mr Trump’s Miami arraignment on Tuesday.

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 23:25

1686694055Earlier: Chaos erupts as protester in prison gear jumps past Trump’s motorcade

Chaos erupted in Miami after a protester jumped past former President Donald Trump’s motorcade as he left the federal courthouse after pleading not guilty to the 37 charges against him in relationship to his alleged mishandling of national defense information.

In an interview with The Independent before the incident, the protester identified himself as Domenic Santana.

Report by Andrew Feinberg and Gustaf Kilander.

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 23:07

1686693747First court sketches appear of landmark indictment

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 23:02

1686693528Watch: Biden laughs as he refers to handing over his grades

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 22:58

1686691835Trump asks cheering supporters to pray for him and sing Happy Birthday

Donald Trump met a Miami circus scene on Tuesday while in Florida to face 37 federal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

At a packed restaurant in Little Havana, supporters alternately prayed for the ex-president and sang happy birthday to him, in honor of his 77th birthday, which is Wednesday.

Mr Trump also posed for a photo with MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal and said: Food for everyone! inspiring cheers from his fans.

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 22:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-arrested-indictment-rally-b2356935.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos