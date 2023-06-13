PM Modi meets US NSA Jake Sullivan, leaders discuss bilateral cooperation issues





PM Modi meets US NSA Jake Sullivan (Picture: Twitter) Subscribe to Notifications New Delhi: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed bilateral cooperation issues here in Delhi. The two leaders also reviewed the progress made under the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) during the meeting. Prime Minister Modi expressed his anticipation of an upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden during his upcoming state visit to the United States. “Glad to have US National Security Adviser @JakeSullivan46. Reviewed progress on the India-US Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) initiative and other bilateral cooperation matters I look forward to meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden on my next state visit to the US,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi on June 13-14, at the invitation of Ajit Doval. The two NSAs have had frequent in-depth meetings on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who is on a two-day visit to India, met with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Tuesday and discussed regional and global issues of common concern. Sullivan is accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and US industry leaders on his visit. His visit to the nation’s capital comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming state visit to the United States. The two national security advisers had restricted talks earlier in the day to discuss topics of mutual interest. Later, they both attended the second track 1.5 speech about it, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry. The first edition of this dialogue was organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC, on January 30 this year, the statement from the Department of External Affairs said. Addressing the rally in Delhi, the US NSA said US President Joe Biden was delighted to see what is happening here and to see how things are going. “As we look forward to the state visit that Prime Minister Modi will undertake to Washington next week, a number of the deliverables of this visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to break down barriers in defense and high-tech professions and to remove the obstacles that have prevented better collaboration between our scientists and our researchers,” he said.

