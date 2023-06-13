Federal Indictment of Donald Trump: The Picture Show : NPR





Former President Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images .

. Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded “not guilty” to 37 counts during an appearance in federal court in Miami. Trump faces charges of obstruction of justice and unlawful withholding of defense information.

Outside the courthouse, hundreds of Trump loyalists rallied in support of the former president.

Trump left Miami after his court appearance. Trump is the first former president in US history to be charged with federal crimes

Here’s what it looked like today.

Gregg Donovan shows his support outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse ahead of former President Trump’s impeachment. Giorgia Viera/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Giorgia Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Giorgia Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Police motorcycles used to escort the motorcade carrying former President Trump arrive at the US Federal Courthouse Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Alon Skuy/Getty Images .

. Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Protesters against and supporters of former President Trump gather outside the US Federal Courthouse Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump waves during his visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after his arraignment for his impeachment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Alon Skuy/Getty Images .

. Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Homeland Security Police officers outside the United States Courthouse Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images .

. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Members of the Blacks for Trump supporters group, led by Maurice Symonette (center), march past the Miami Federal Courthouse. Pedro Portal//Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images .

. Pedro Portal//Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Supporters of former President Trump pray during a protest outside Trump Tower in New York City. Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the media run out of Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

People try to catch a glimpse of former President Trump as he leaves the federal courthouse Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Scott Olson/Getty Images .

. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Miami police officers circle the United States Federal Courthouse Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Ricardo Arduengo/AFPGetty Images .

Toggle legend Ricardo Arduengo/AFP Getty Images

Ricardo Arduengo/AFPGetty Images

A protester runs past a motorcade carrying former President Trump, to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump arrives at Miami International Airport on June 12, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty Images .

Toggle Win McNamee/Getty Images caption

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Supporters of former President Trump gather outside Trump National Doral Resort in Doral, Florida on June 12, 2023. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

A supporter of former President Trump sits outside the Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Florida on June 12, 2023. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/pictureshow/2023/06/13/1181994895/photos-donald-trumps-federal-indictment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos