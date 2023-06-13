Politics
Boris Johnson says the world will find the Privileges Committee report ‘absurd’ after it was submitted late at night
Boris Johnson has made a late night bid to sway the Commons inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over Partygate despite stepping down as an MP because he was at risk of being ousted over his conclusions.
I is also aware of claims that the government is trying to avoid the usual procedure of holding a vote in the House of Commons to approve the findings of the Privileges Committee, in what would be an olive branch from Rishi Sunak to M Johnson after days of infighting that could help stave off a damaging Tory split.
The commission’s report on the former prime minister was due to be released today but was pushed back to Thursday.
I understands there are problems with the printing of the report and its annexes, and the committee has now revealed Mr Johnson has made a last-ditch attempt to defend himself against its findings.
A spokesman for the committee said: A letter containing further representations from Mr Johnson was received by the committee at 11.57pm. [Monday] night.
The committee is looking into it and will report back soon.
It appears the committee is pushing to publish by Thursday morning so Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt can announce a debate and vote on the inquiry next week.
But Mr Johnson called on the committee to release the report. He said: The Privileges Committee should publish its report and let the world judge its nonsense.
They have no excuse for the delay.
Their absurdly unfair rules do not even permit criticism of their conclusions. I have clearly expressed my views to the committee in writing and will do so more widely when they are finally published.
He would also have provided a line-by-line rebuttal of his findings.
He came with the government facing accusations that it is seeking to avoid a vote in the House of Commons that would endorse the report’s findings, which are expected to be damning, instead tabling a bland motion to simply acknowledge the inquiry.
It suggests Rishi Sunak is offering an olive branch to Mr Johnson and his supporters after days of bitter infighting that would also head off a damaging Tory split in the Commons vote on the findings.
An insider said I: The government is trying to get away with a take note debate on a motion approving the report. They won’t get away with it.
They added that the debate on the Standards Committee’s recent report on Margaret Ferrier, the ex-SNP now independent MP suspended for breaking Covid rules, said the House of Commons endorses the findings, endorses her recommendation to suspend it.
That would stand in stark contrast to any motion that simply takes note of the Privileges Committee report on Mr Johnson.
The committee is expected to find that the former Prime Minister deliberately misled MPs about Downing Street parties during the pandemic.
Reports suggest he dismissed Mr Johnson’s defense that senior officials told him Covid rules and guidelines were followed in No 10.
The ex-MP accused the committee of bias and likened it to a kangaroo court in a furious 1,000-word exit statement after receiving a draft of its findings.
The panel, chaired by Labor MP Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, found that one of his most senior officials had in fact warned him against claiming that social distancing guidelines had been followed during the rallies, the Times reported.
According to the newspaper, Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary at the time, advised him in December 2021 to withdraw an allegation from a statement in the Commons that all guidelines had been followed at all times.
The aide reportedly wondered if it was realistic to claim that all guidelines were followed at all times.
Mr Johnson is said to have deleted the line from his opening statement but repeated the claim in a later debate, which the committee believed to be evidence that MPs had been deliberately misled.
His former director of communications, Jack Doyle, meanwhile told the committee in written evidence: Don’t think I advised the Prime Minister to say I mean the social distancing guidelines to say they have been completely followed, these are hard things to say.
The government has been approached to comment on the type of motion it will table for debate on the committee report.
This story has been updated.
|
