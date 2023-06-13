Politics
Erdogan calls on Greek Cypriots to face reality, KNEWS
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Greek Cypriots to face reality, swearing during a Monday visit to northern Cyprus that Turkish Cypriots will never be a minority on the island and calling for equal status before talks take place.
Newly re-elected Erdogan traveled to the northern part of the divided island on Monday, his first trip abroad after overcoming a serious challenge from the opposition, to show his support for the Turkish Cypriot administration in the framework renewed efforts by the Greek Cypriot side to involve the European Union in the peace talks.
“We will continue to resolutely defend the rights and interests of Trkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” Erdogan said.
The Turkish President went on to accuse the Greek Cypriots of ignoring the facts on the island, saying that the Turkish Cypriot stance of demanding equal international status and sovereign equality were legitimate demands.
“Turkish Cypriots have never been a minority and never will be. Those who ignore these facts pursue their dreams of becoming the sole ruler of the island.”
Erdogan’s visit came as Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides prepared to address EU lawmakers on Tuesday, with the Greek Cypriot leader calling for an EU envoy to reinvigorate peace talks.
Last week Christodoulides hinted at a phone call he had received his initiative, adding that it had opened up prospects and pledging to make the most of it so that the talks could finally resume.
But Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have not come out in favor of an EU role in the peace talks.
On an equal footing before talks resume
Tatar, who says Brussels is not an honest broker, has called for a level playing field ahead of further talks between the recognized Greek Cypriot south and the Turkish Cypriot north recognized only by Turkey.
Erdogan reiterated the position of the Tatars, adding that the affirmation of equal international status and sovereign equality of Turkish Cypriots, which are their acquired rights, is a sine qua non for us.
“Despite the efforts of the Turkish Cypriots, more than half a century has been lost due to the intransigent and maximalist approaches of the Greek side,” Erdogan said.
“No one can bear to lose another 50 years,” Erdogan said.
Nicosia wants EU role based on UN path
Christodoulides, who says he wants to break the deadlock and achieve an immediate resumption of negotiations, has made it clear in public statements that Nicosia still wants a formula for talks within the agreed UN framework.
But UN-led talks have stalled for half a century, while political pundits have pointed to serious challenges for Nicosia as it tries to reinvigorate the peace process through Brussels.
Christodoulides gathers his energy to seduce European legislators
According to the Cyprus News Agency, Christodoulides’ speech in Strasbourg will address the multiple challenges facing the EU, such as migration, the environmental crisis and energy, adding that these are topics in which the Republic of Cyprus aspires to have a role and a voice. , acting as a reliable partner among the States of the region. »
The Greek Cypriots have been working to organize a number of energy projects for the Republic of Cyprus, including the possibility of using offshore natural gas to generate electricity, with a renewed approach towards companies which are now progressing in South.
But a little energy companies have been reluctant in the quest for hydrocarbons from the divided islands, while the Turkish Cypriots have also pursued deals with Ankara amid disputes between the two sides.
Erdogan reassured Tatar on Monday that transporting electricity from Turkey to northern Cyprus by cables will undoubtedly be our most important step.
With this, there will be no more problems such as a power outage in the TRNC,” Erdogan said.
