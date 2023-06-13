The United States against Donald Trump





Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned today without incident and has now pleaded not guilty to 37 counts relating to the alleged mishandling of classified documents. But before we see other possible indictments (from Georgia or from the Jan. 6 investigation), Americans should not lose sight of the startling charges read to Trump today in Florida.

First, here are three new stories from The Atlantic:

Perhaps former Attorney General William Barrnot, a man I usually quote with approval, said it best:

I was shocked at the sensitivity of these documents and their number … and I believe that the charges under the Espionage Act that he deliberately withheld these documents are solid accounts. If even half is true, then he toasts.

I’m not so sure about the toast part. Trump was lucky in luring Judge Aileen Cannon, whom he appointed and whose latest involvement in one of his cases produced a decision so biased in his favor and so poorly reasoned that an appeals court federal government including two other Trump appointees reversed its decision in a judicial body. And a Florida jury increases the odds that someone on a panel will simply refuse to convict, regardless of the strength of the case. (MAGA’s emotions run high: Former Trump aide Steve Bannon, the recipient of a last-minute Trump pardon, reacted to Barr’s comments with a warning: We were going to put that up your ass , All right ?)

Let’s just say I’d be pleasantly surprised if Trump ever faced anything worse than a few rounds of golf with an ankle monitor. But before the inevitable blizzard of motions, delays and general chaos, I thought we should revisit the actual charges in the indictment itself.

First, here’s what the government claims Trump took to Florida:

The classified documents that TRUMP stored in its boxes included information on the defense and armament capabilities of the United States and foreign countries; US nuclear programs; the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack. Unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could jeopardize US national security, foreign relations, the safety of US military and human sources, and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence gathering methods.

Remember, no one on the Trump team really disputes that. Some Republicans, in a desperate struggle with reality, suggest that Trump did nothing wrong, but Trump who can’t stop talking says he was entitled to take whatever he wanted, especially after rendering the documents harmless using Kreskin’s declassification method.

But maybe the materials were at least somewhere safe:

Between January 2021 and August 2022, the Mar-a-Lago Club hosted over 150 social events including weddings, movie premieres and fundraisers which together attracted tens of thousands of guests.

Ah. But Trump has a Secret Service detail; could they help protect the documents?

[The Secret Service] was not responsible for protecting TRUMP’s boxes or their contents. TRUMP did not inform the Secret Service that he was storing boxes containing classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Oh.

Meanwhile, Trump’s aides, including his alleged co-conspirator, Walt Nauta, were moving this stuff around. (Nauta has been charged with six counts, including obstruction and misrepresentation, and he has not yet pleaded guilty; he has requested an extension to his arraignment, now set for June 27.) When some of the boxes rolled over, Nauta apparently took a photo of classified material:

On December 7, 2021, NAUTA found several fallen TRUMP boxes and their contents spilled on the floor of the storage room, including a document marked SECRET // REL TO USA, FVEY, which stated that the information contained in the document does not could only be disclosed to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. NAUTA texted Trump Employee 2, I opened the door and found that this NAUTA also attached two photos he took of the spill. Trump employee 2 replied, Oh no oh no, and I’m sorry Potus got my phone. One of the photographs that NAUTA texted to Trump Employee 2 is shown below with visible classified information redacted.

The only thing missing here is Yakety Sax as a soundtrack.

But maybe Trump misunderstood or didn’t realize what he had, and wanted to cooperate with the government to put the papers back where they belong? Unfortunately, one of Trump’s own lawyers made sure to memorize Trump’s comments on this issue because lawyers, despite the Stringer Bell Rule, know when to protect themselves by taking notes:

Well, what if we, what if we don’t respond at all or play with them?

Wouldn’t it be better to tell them that we have nothing here? Well, isn’t it better if there are no documents?

In one of the most high-profile moments described in the indictment, Trump was apparently taped, meeting with a writer working on a book (who was accompanied by his editor) and two staff members from Trump, saying he had an American war plan. against a foreign nation (read: Iran) in his hand. He is recorded as admitting both that the document is classified and that he no longer has the authority to declassify it. But for those of us who have worked with classified information, Smith adds an important detail:

At the time of this exchange, the writer, editor and the two TRUMP staffers did not have security clearances or need to know classified information about a plan to attack the country a.

If that happened, Trump would leak classified information to people who shouldn’t see the classified information.

This incident is particularly infuriating because one of the president’s former attorneys, Robert Ray, argued that while the charges in the indictment are serious, they show no evidence of harm to national security. the United States. It’s a laughable claim: no one, at this point, can say for sure whether or not US national security has been damaged. We don’t live in a movie where intelligence leaks produce clear and instant disasters.

But more specifically, even Ray admitted that the government did not need to prove such harm; that’s not how it works. Trump faces 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, not a sham charge of harming American security in an obvious way. As a former Department of Defense employee, I can only imagine what would have happened if I had taken boxes of classified information home with me and then, after my arrest, I had said, “Hey. well, sure, I took it, but there’s no evidence that I harmed national security.” . At least not yet.

Donald Trump is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Unfortunately, it will likely be a long time before we know if our justice system is capable of holding a former president to account. But if these charges were brought against any other American citizen, they would be, in the words of Bill Barrs, a toast.

Killer Mikes Awakening Review

By Spencer Kornhaber

Killer Mike is a man of contradictions. He campaigned for Bernie Sanders and rapped about celebrating Ronald Reagan’s death; he also supports gun ownership and speaks warmly of Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Years ago he renounced the Christian faith he was raised with, but his first solo album in a decade, Michael, whose cover is a childhood photo of Mike, adorned with devil horns and halois loaded with gospel choirs and biblical references. You don’t have to choose sides with me, the 48-year-old said on Zoom, amid puffs of a joint. You’re going to church with me. You’re going to the Blue Flame with me.

This flexibility has sometimes caused controversy. Last year, a HuffPost column called the rapper more politically dangerous than Kanye West because he praised Kemps’ outreach to black voters while the incumbent governor backed policies that Democrats say make more difficult for these voters to vote. Although many of his songs envision violent revolution, he went viral for asking protesters not to burn down buildings during the George Floyd protests, leading some commentators to accuse him of playing too many sides.

Read the article completely.

More of the Atlantic

Read. Fieldnotes, a new poem by Zoe Hitzig.

You could tell by the gait, the way the body moved, and/when and how they were approaching.

Listen. The Hans and Franz episodes of the Conan OBrien Needs a Friend podcast remind us that a really dumb premise can make for the most hilarious movie.

Summer is here (almost) and I’ve started to dive into books. I am now done with Washington Post journalist Ben Terris’ new book, The Big Break. If you ask me what it’s all about, I’ll wave my hands at the searing mess of American politics and say: All that, but it’s actually a series of wonderfully rendered portraits of the people, as the subtitle, who are the gamblers, revelers, and true believers trying to win in Washington while America loses its mind. This is my favorite kind of political book: informative yet entertaining.

If you want a taste of it, the Post ran an excerpt a few months ago about the rise and fall of Sean McElwee, a 30-something political operative. It’s a gripping read, and in one of his final conversations with Terris, McElwee sums up everything that can make a youngster’s head spin in Our Nations Capital: You know the craziest thing? McElwee said. Before all that, I really thought everyone liked me.

I enjoy this book, and you might too, if only because it will make you glad you’re not working in Washington.

Katherine Hu contributed to this newsletter.

