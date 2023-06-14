Trump arrested for the second time in Mar-a-Lago Probe – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump has been arrested again.

The former president surrendered to authorities in Miami on Tuesday, to be arraigned after being charged last week with 37 federal charges related to his handling of classified material. Trump remained at his nearby resort town of Doral Monday night and left for the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time.

The court banned journalists from bringing phones or electronic devices into the courthouse, although a transcript of the proceedings is provided. Trump was reportedly not handcuffed and did not have his picture taken, although his fingerprints were taken with a digital scanner. His arraignment began around 3 p.m. local time. He pleaded not guilty through his attorney Todd Blanche.

Rolling Stone reported chaos within Trump’s legal team on Monday night ahead of his second indictment and arrest, and the situation unraveled to the point that the former president was forced to spend Monday scrambling to find attorneys to represent him at Tuesday’s arraignment. He eventually called on Blanche and Chris Kise.

Trump spent most of Tuesday ranting about Truth Social. “ONE OF THE SADEST DAYS IN OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!! he wrote shortly before leaving for the courthouse. ‘ON THE WAY TO THE COURTHOUSE’ , he added a few minutes later. “WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA. »

Trump visited Versailles, a well-known Cuban restaurant in Miami, after pleading not guilty. “Food for everyone!” he reportedly shouted as he was swarmed by people. Walt Nauta, a Trump aide who was indicted last week and arrested along with the former president on Tuesday, was there with him. A group of people seemed to be praying for him.

City officials had prepared for the possibility of large crowds outside the courthouse ahead of the historic arraignment. “We take this very seriously,” Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez said Monday at a news conference, citing plans to step up security measures. Security was noticeably more lax than it was when Trump was arrested in Manhattan in April, though many of the former president’s supporters and opponents gathered outside the glass-fronted, twin-towered courthouse in downtown city ​​of Miami, which has an outdoor plaza on the ground floor. The cast of circus-like characters that showed up included a pro-Trump protester dressed as Uncle Sam and singing a parody of “Rocket Man”, and an anti-Trump protester walking around with a pig’s head on a stick. Editor’s Choice

Trump had encouraged his supporters to gather around the Miami courthouse and protest the federal charges against him. “They have to come out and they have to protest peacefully,” he said in a radio interview with his ally Roger Stone. The former president clearly wants to make the indictment a rallying point for his supporters. He also raised money on the indictment, and he is expected to fly to New Jersey after the arraignment to speak at his club in Bedminster.

Trump faces a 37-count grand jury indictment on charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice, bribery concealment of a record or document, and concealment of a document. under a federal investigation. The charges stem from his alleged refusal to cooperate with a protracted government effort to recover dozens of classified documents that Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago when leaving the White House in 2021. Trump’s residence is about two hours from drive from the downtown Miami federal courthouse, where he became the first former president to be arrested on federal charges. Trump became the first former president to be arrested, period, in April when he was arrested in Manhattan on dozens of charges of falsifying business documents.

Protesters flooded the area outside the Manhattan courthouse ahead of the arrest, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene trying — and failing — to stage a rally amid the chaos. The former president and his supporters have described the two indictments as a serious miscarriage of justice that must be protested, and the MAGA contingent is clearly determined to demonstrate. Greene is in Washington on Tuesday, but Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, a man who is ostensibly in competition with Trump for the nomination, showed up to reiterate his pledge to pardon Trump if he becomes president.

Vivek Ramaswamy demands that other GOP presidential candidates sign his pledge to pardon Donald Trump:

“It is my commitment…if elected the next President of the United States, to pardon Donald J. Trump for these offenses in this federal matter.” pic.twitter.com/1JXRhFjNek

— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 13, 2023

It’s unclear what kind of impact Trump’s second arrest will have on the 2024 presidential race, but he may not have too much trouble getting through the Republican primary if his opponents aren’t in a position to criticize him. for its myriad, and potentially criminal, legal. troubles.

