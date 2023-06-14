



The moment Ganjar Pranowo dines with President Joko Widodo Manado, BeritaManado.com — Future presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo has posted a joint dinner with President Joko Widodo online. The social media post has gone viral. Reporting by Suara.com, BeritaManado.com Network, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo had dinner with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The meeting between the two is known from downloads of Ganjar Pranowo on his social media account. In the uploaded photo, Ganjar and Jokowi are chatting intimately. Ganjar was seen wearing a brown batik shirt, while Jokowi wore a white shirt. In front of him were various foods on a round table. If you are dining with Pak Jokowi, there is a menu not to be missed. Guess what? Ganjar wrote via his personal Instagram account on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Ganjar did not explain the purpose of their dinner together. He only admitted that he had already been invited by Jokowi to the State Palace to attend a restricted meeting related to the planning of the Borobudur region. Meanwhile, Ganjar is an executive and presidential candidate backed by the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP) in the 2024 elections. Ganjar’s nomination as presidential candidate was announced by PDIP chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri, April 21, 2023 at Batu Tulis Palace. , Bogor, West Java. (Jhonli Kaletuang) Latest news Maya Rumantir hopes the younger generation will keep up the spirit of nationalism and nationalism



