Why the United States cannot turn its back on Turkey

The re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to a third five-year term as Turkey’s president sends a stern warning to the United States and its NATO allies: be careful in your dealings with Turkey, which is bound to oscillate between friendship with Moscow and highly supportive qualified to Ukraine in its war against the Russians.

Erdoğan’s victory was narrow – about 52% versus 48% for liberal Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in a runoff that challenged Erdoğan’s authoritarian rule. Erdoğan is likely to build on his reputation as a strongman while carving out an almost neutral stance between Russia and the west.

In its zeal to revive Turkey’s place as a great power and bridge between Europe, the Middle East and the Eastern bloc, it would be risky to one day rely on Turkey for the full support expected of a NATO ally. Americans will have to woo Erdoğan with caution, trying not to offend him with too much criticism of his dictatorial tendencies but also showing some respect for his willingness to pursue a middle line amid the vortex of political, diplomatic and swirling military.

American relations with Turkey are greatly complicated by the presence of approximately 5,000 American soldiers, American planes and even 50 nuclear bombs on bases in Türkiye. The arrangement dates from Turkey once enthusiastic NATO membership but is now at the center of continuing difficulties between Turkey and the United States. Problems range from indirect Washington ties to Kurdish forces who want to carve out their own independent Kurdistan, including chunks of Turkey and Syria, at Turkey’s insistence on import of the Russian S-400 missile defense system while buying American F-16s.

Erdoğan is now a master at playing the game of non-alignment between Washington and Moscow, playing Russian President Vladimir Putin while remaining on good terms with President Joe Biden. Both Cheese fries And Biden took care to congratulate him on his victory while Erdoğan reluctant to hint at a break with NATO.

In fact, Erdoğan, now that he is sure of another five years in power, is should approve Sweden’s application for NATO membership after refusing due to Sweden’s soft policy on the Kurds considered as terrorists.

Turkey occupies such a central geographical position – it guards the entrance to the Black Sea and keep control on ships moving to ports in Ukraine, including Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as in Russia – that it would be foolish for any NATO country not to appreciate his desire to play both sides against the other. NATO should be grateful for its influence in pave the way for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain needed to support Ukraine’s struggling economy and to feed other countries.

It should also not be forgotten that Turkey exported dronesarmored personnel carriers and body armor to Ukraine while importing food and other Russian goods, especially iron and steelthat Moscow needs for its own faltering economy.

Turkey under Erdoğan, however, cannot be an enthusiastic voice for US policy in the region while Washington remains at odds with Iran. Erdoğan is restoring Turkey to its roots, courting Islamic support while countering modern Turkey’s long history of democratic reform. However, while sharply criticizing Israel in clashes with the Palestinians, Erdoğan is also reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Israel. As in his relations with NATO and Washington, he believes in a calculated decision that will ensure a solid negotiating position for Turkey.

This prospect, however, places the United States in a somewhat precarious position. Steve Cook of the Council on Foreign Relations wrote that the United States can no longer be sure free and full use of the base at Incirlik to defend NATO interests.

“Because Erdogan’s domestic political needs can dictate Turkey’s foreign policy,” he said in a report for the Council, “using the base to advance American interests is no longer U.S. officials should never again be forced into a position that makes U.S. security interests vulnerable to the shifting interests of Turkish politicians.”

Cook’s criticism was sweeping. “Unlike previous eras, Washington and Ankara no longer share the overriding threats or interests that bind them together,” he wrote. Moreover, “Erdogan’s consolidation of power and the corresponding suppression of journalists, academics, civil society organizations and minorities” was contrary to the concept of democracy that NATO pledged to uphold. No way, he said, would Washington break with the Kurdish-dominated People’s Defense Units – that is, the YPG – which had proven to be “an effective force in fighting the state. Islam and stabilize northeast Syria”.

The Ukrainian-Russian war, however, obviously made it difficult for Washington to change the direction of its policy towards Turkey. Now that Erdoğan is sure to stay in power, Washington would be wrong to antagonize a longtime ally who can still play a useful role. It is entirely possible that the United States and Turkey will remain allies, at least superficially, while Turkey acts as a buffer not only between Russia and the West, but also between the West and various forces in the Middle. -East.

For South Korea, the implications are clear. President Yoon Suk-yeol, reluctant to provide military aid to Ukraine, should appreciate Erdoğan’s somewhat ambivalent position. As Korea imports large amounts of oil from the Middle East, there is no reason to fault Erdoğan for wanting to nurture relations with all parties in the race for regional power.

Americans may have been disappointed to see Erdoğan heading for another term in the second round, but they can be grateful that Turkey is not radically changing course. Until Turkey tells US forces to go home, Washington leaves them where they are in the hope that the status quo will not materially change. The fact that US nuclear warheads are still stored in Turkey underscores the importance of the relationship.

America cannot think of disrupting the Turkish-American alliance while defending Turkey with nuclear weapons that may be needed to remind Russian President Putin of the risks inherent in his threats of nuclear war.

Donald Kirk has been a journalist for over 60 years, focusing much of his career on conflicts in Asia and the Middle East, including as a correspondent for the Washington Star and the Chicago Tribune. He is currently a freelance correspondent covering North and South Korea and is the author of several books on Asian affairs.