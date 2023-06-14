US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan calls Prime Minister Modi ahead of his visit to Washington





Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States are in full swing with senior Biden administration officials visiting New Delhi to iron out details of the state visit. On Tuesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, he briefed the Prime Minister on the progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation. He said US President Joe Biden was looking forward to welcoming the prime minister during the state visit. Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction with the growth and deepening of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington. The Prime Minister said he looked forward to a productive visit and engaging conversation with President Biden on bilateral, regional and global issues. Previously, Sullivan was hosted by his counterpart Ajit Doval. In the detailed discussions that followed, they covered the full gamut of rapidly developing Indo-US relations, laying the groundwork for a high-level dialogue with Prime Minister Modis during his visit to the United States. NSA Ajit Doval met US NSA Jake Sullivan in Delhi earlier today pic.twitter.com/erjjtboryP ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023 Following the launch of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden on the sidelines of the QUAD Summit in Tokyo last month, the two NSAs have also spearheaded a concerted effort between two countries. to engage in the areas of collaboration identified, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, telecommunications, defense and space. Sullivan’s current visit therefore provided the two NSAs with an opportunity to review progress made so far and set new priorities and objectives for iCET. The two NSAs also participated in the second Track 1.5 dialogue on iCET organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan travels to New Delhi to meet with his Indian NSA counterpart Ajit Doval. Restricted discussions on regional and global issues of common interest. Meeting days before Indian Prime Minister @Narendra Modi visit the United States.#Awazthevoice pic.twitter.com/L1STqVLfXN Awaz-The Voice (@AwazThevoice) June 13, 2023 The first edition of this dialogue was organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Washington on January 30. NSAs addressed the dialogue participants, which included leading representatives from academia and industry from both countries. #BREAKING | I see the future of ICET as very promising. This will be one of the important pillars of our bilateral partnership: NSA Ajit Doval in the presence of his American counterpart Jake Sullivan#AjitDoval #Delhi #NSA #ICET pic.twitter.com/dC62deJG00 Republic (@republic) June 13, 2023 They expressed satisfaction with the progress made under iCET and encouraged stakeholders on both sides to seek partnerships in the technology value chain that would lead to co-development and co-production of products and services. high technology in both countries.

