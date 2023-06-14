Donald Trump’s advisers are concerned about the legal team’s civil war: everything is escalating





At a time of maximum legal danger for Donald Trump, his legal team descended into an all-out civil war. Three lawyers have resigned in recent months; others would have refused to take on Trump as a client. The former president pleaded not guilty to the federal charges Tuesday in a Miami courthouse without a lawyer who specializes in national security cases. As Trump faces damning allegations of hoarding secrets on everything from nuclear capabilities to attack plans, with charges that could carry a sentence of up to 400 years in prison, his advisers fear the malfunction could constitute an existential threat to his freedom. Everything is coming to a head, a veteran of the 2020 campaign told me.

In recent days, I’ve spoken with five current and former Trump advisers about the Lord of the Flies as the chaos engulfing Trump’s defense team. According to these advisers, the problem is that Trump has entrusted his entire defense strategy to Boris Epshteyn, a Russian-born investment banker and lawyer with no experience in criminal defense. Epshteyn’s critics complain that Epshteyn guards access to Trump and treats lawyers’ dissent as a sign of disloyalty. Boris and I were arguing, and one of the things he said was, Don’t forget, I brought you in there, recalled defense lawyer Tim Parlatore, who resigned from the legal team of Trump in May after a clash with Epshteyn. At the time, I was like, what the fuck does that mean? Am I supposed to be faithful to you? I finally exploded against Boris. I said, you treat everything as a political favor. But you didn’t bring me in there because it was a favor. You brought me here because you want to win. (Epshteyn did not respond to a request for comment.)

Parlatore told me he complained to Trump about Epshteyn but was pushed away. Trump said he was doing a good job, Parlatore recalled. Epshteyn’s rapid rise in Trumpworld is part of Trump’s long history of empowering strangers who show unwavering loyalty. Boris has filled a void in the post-presidency. There was not[Steve] Bannon around. No Corey [Lewandowski]. NoRoger [Stone], said former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg. The 2020 campaign veteran said Trump liked Epshteyn because he embraced the philosophy of letting Trump be Trump. It’s one of those operators who encourage Trump’s worst instincts, they said.

One of the main points of contention for Trump advisers is that Epshteyn recommended attorney Evan Corcoran to represent Trump. Corcorans’ notes on Trump’s alleged efforts to obstruct the FBI’s investigation into classified documents hidden at Mar-a-Lago formed the basis of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment.

Epshteyn entered Trumpworld in 2016 after a career in finance and a stint in communications on John McCains’ 2008 campaign. According to a 2016 campaign staffer, Eric Trump, who had gone to Georgetown with Epshteyn, helped get him hired at the GOP convention in Cleveland. Eric came up to me and said, “There’s this weird guy I’ve known since college. He went to my wedding and he wants to get involved, the staff member recalls. Trump glanced at Boris and said don’t put this guy on TV. So Boris was the guy you only put on TV when you needed someone to talk nonsense.

After working briefly in the Trump White House, Epshteyn later became the chief political analyst for the right-wing Sinclair Broadcast Group. After Trump lost the 2020 election, Epshteyn became a fixture around Mar-a-Lago. Boris knows very well what Donald wants to hear, Parlatore said. He saturates Trump with numerous appeals. I heard he calls up to 16 times a day.

Trump’s previous campaigns have been riven by infighting. The difference this time is that the stakes are so much higher. The 37-count federal indictment against Trump follows his indictment in April of 34 felony counts stemming from the silent payment of money to Stormy Daniels. There remain ongoing investigations into Trump’s attempt to nullify the 2020 election, with further criminal charges possible in the coming months.

Lately, it’s been hard to say who represents Trump. After the indictment was announced on Thursday, attorney Jim Trusty appeared on CNN to defend the former president. The next morning, Trusty and another attorney, John Rowley, announced they were no longer representing Trump, who announced he would be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later. Blanche and attorney Chris Kise appeared with Trump at Tuesday’s impeachment.

Conflicting agents could cause you to lose an election. But conflicting lawyers could land you in jail. Trump himself seems to grasp the danger. He was looking to find a vicious lawyer in the mold of his mentor Roy Cohn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/06/donald-trump-legal-team-indictment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos