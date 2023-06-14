Boris Johnson urges Privileges Committee to issue ‘nonsense’ report

Boris Johnson has urged the UK’s Commons Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to the UK Parliament about partygate and let the world judge their nonsense.

In an angry statement on Tuesday, the former British prime minister slammed the panels’ absurdly unfair rules which he said prevented him from criticizing its findings.

It came after the committee said Mr Johnson had made last-minute moves ahead of the release of his report, which is expected to find he deliberately misled MPs into assuring them lockdown rules were being followed at Downing Street.

He said: The Privileges Committee should publish its report and let the world judge its nonsense.

They have no excuse for the delay.

Their absurdly unfair rules do not even permit criticism of their conclusions.

I have clearly expressed my views to the committee in writing and will do so more widely when they are finally published.

Mr Johnson previously attacked the seven-person committee, chaired by veteran but Tory-majority Labor MP Harriet Harman, as a kangaroo court when he announced his exit from the House of Commons on Friday after receiving a draft of his conclusions.

The committee said it was dealing with submissions received from Mr Johnson at 11.57pm on Monday.

Publication of the reports had already been pushed back to later this week, reportedly due to printing problems in Parliament, ahead of Mr Johnson’s 11th hour performances.