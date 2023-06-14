PM Modi addresses G20 development ministers meeting via video message – Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Development Ministers Meeting (being held in Varanasi) via video message. Modi welcomed all delegates to Varanasi, the oldest living city in the mother of democracy.

Highlighting the importance of Kashi, the Prime Minister said that it has been the center of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture and spirituality for centuries, while it also possesses the essence of India’s diverse heritage serving as a focal point for people from all parts of the country. Shri Modi said he was delighted that the G20 development agenda had also reached Kashi.

Development is a central issue for the countries of the South, the Prime Minister remarked underlining that the countries of the South have been seriously affected by the disruptions created due to the global Covid pandemic while geopolitical tensions have been responsible for the food, fuel, and fertilizer crises. In such circumstances, continued the Prime Minister, the decisions you make are important for all of humanity. Shri Modi emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of the people not to let the Sustainable Development Goals fall behind. He further added that the countries of the South must send a strong message to the world on the action plan needed to achieve this.

The Prime Minister underlined that our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, equitable and sustainable, and that attempts must be made to increase investment in the achievement of the SDGs and also find solutions to address the debt risks facing many countries. The Prime Minister noted that multilateral financial institutions should be reformed to broaden eligibility criteria to ensure that funding is accessible to those who need it. In India, the Prime Minister continued, we have made efforts to improve the lives of people in more than a hundred aspirational districts which were pockets of underdevelopment. He pointed out that these ambitious districts have now become the catalysts for growth in the country, as he urged G20 development ministers to explore this development model. This may be relevant as you work to accelerate the 2030 Agenda, he added.

Highlighting the issue of the growing data divide, the Prime Minister said high-quality data is essential for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation and efficient delivery of public services. He said the democratization of technology is a crucial tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, the Prime Minister explained, digitalization has brought about a revolutionary change where technology is used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible and ensure inclusiveness. The Prime Minister stressed India’s readiness to share its experience with partner countries and expressed hope that the discussions will lead to tangible actions to promote data for discourse, development and dissemination in developing countries. development.

In India, we have great respect for rivers, trees, mountains and all elements of nature, the Prime Minister said, highlighting traditional Indian thought that promotes a pro-planet lifestyle. Last year, with the UN Secretary-General, the Prime Minister recalled the launch of Mission LiFE and said he was pleased that this group was working to develop a high-level set of principles. It would be a significant contribution to climate action, he added.

Emphasizing the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment in achieving the SDGs, the Prime Minister mentioned that India is not limited to women’s empowerment but extends to led development by women. Shri Modi emphasized that women set the development agenda and are also agents of growth and change. He urged everyone to adopt a revolutionary action plan for women-led development.

Concluding the speech, the Prime Minister said that the spirit of Kashi is energized by the timeless traditions of India. Shri Modi also urged dignitaries not to spend all their time in meeting rooms and encouraged them to explore and experience the spirit of Kashi. I am confident that the experience of Ganga Aarti and the visit to Sarnath will inspire you to achieve the desired results, the Prime Minister concluded. Shri Modi conveyed her best wishes for success in the deliberations aimed at promoting the 2030 Agenda and responding to the aspirations of the countries of the South.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, Indian Foreign Minister, was present in Varanasi in person for the G20 Development Ministers meeting. He gave the opening speech. Jaishankar said: As the world grapples with the multiple interrelated crises that have emerged, we have witnessed a painful illustration of this highly interrelated nature of the Sustainable Development Goals. It is against this backdrop that India has presented an ambitious 7-year action plan to accelerate progress on the SDGs which presents a coordinated, integrated and inclusive roadmap for G20 actions. The action plan not only galvanizes a strong G20 commitment to the development agenda, but also proposes transformative actions on the three main agendas. And these are:

1. Bold and decisive actions to foster the data for development and digital public infrastructure that are needed around the world to kick-start innovations at the local level. India’s experience with these innovations has transformed our societies and our governance in less than half a decade. And that’s what you heard from the Prime Minister.

2. Investing in women-led development not only helps accelerate progress across all SDGs, but also delivers results on the ground for all sections of society.

3. Ensuring globally just transitions will help ensure the future survival of the planet, while meeting the aspirations of its diverse peoples.

