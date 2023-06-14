Politics
PM Modi addresses G20 development ministers meeting via video message – Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Development Ministers Meeting (being held in Varanasi) via video message. Modi welcomed all delegates to Varanasi, the oldest living city in the mother of democracy.
Highlighting the importance of Kashi, the Prime Minister said that it has been the center of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture and spirituality for centuries, while it also possesses the essence of India’s diverse heritage serving as a focal point for people from all parts of the country. Shri Modi said he was delighted that the G20 development agenda had also reached Kashi.
Development is a central issue for the countries of the South, the Prime Minister remarked underlining that the countries of the South have been seriously affected by the disruptions created due to the global Covid pandemic while geopolitical tensions have been responsible for the food, fuel, and fertilizer crises. In such circumstances, continued the Prime Minister, the decisions you make are important for all of humanity. Shri Modi emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of the people not to let the Sustainable Development Goals fall behind. He further added that the countries of the South must send a strong message to the world on the action plan needed to achieve this.
The Prime Minister underlined that our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, equitable and sustainable, and that attempts must be made to increase investment in the achievement of the SDGs and also find solutions to address the debt risks facing many countries. The Prime Minister noted that multilateral financial institutions should be reformed to broaden eligibility criteria to ensure that funding is accessible to those who need it. In India, the Prime Minister continued, we have made efforts to improve the lives of people in more than a hundred aspirational districts which were pockets of underdevelopment. He pointed out that these ambitious districts have now become the catalysts for growth in the country, as he urged G20 development ministers to explore this development model. This may be relevant as you work to accelerate the 2030 Agenda, he added.
Highlighting the issue of the growing data divide, the Prime Minister said high-quality data is essential for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation and efficient delivery of public services. He said the democratization of technology is a crucial tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, the Prime Minister explained, digitalization has brought about a revolutionary change where technology is used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible and ensure inclusiveness. The Prime Minister stressed India’s readiness to share its experience with partner countries and expressed hope that the discussions will lead to tangible actions to promote data for discourse, development and dissemination in developing countries. development.
In India, we have great respect for rivers, trees, mountains and all elements of nature, the Prime Minister said, highlighting traditional Indian thought that promotes a pro-planet lifestyle. Last year, with the UN Secretary-General, the Prime Minister recalled the launch of Mission LiFE and said he was pleased that this group was working to develop a high-level set of principles. It would be a significant contribution to climate action, he added.
Emphasizing the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment in achieving the SDGs, the Prime Minister mentioned that India is not limited to women’s empowerment but extends to led development by women. Shri Modi emphasized that women set the development agenda and are also agents of growth and change. He urged everyone to adopt a revolutionary action plan for women-led development.
Concluding the speech, the Prime Minister said that the spirit of Kashi is energized by the timeless traditions of India. Shri Modi also urged dignitaries not to spend all their time in meeting rooms and encouraged them to explore and experience the spirit of Kashi. I am confident that the experience of Ganga Aarti and the visit to Sarnath will inspire you to achieve the desired results, the Prime Minister concluded. Shri Modi conveyed her best wishes for success in the deliberations aimed at promoting the 2030 Agenda and responding to the aspirations of the countries of the South.
Dr. S. Jaishankar, Indian Foreign Minister, was present in Varanasi in person for the G20 Development Ministers meeting. He gave the opening speech. Jaishankar said: As the world grapples with the multiple interrelated crises that have emerged, we have witnessed a painful illustration of this highly interrelated nature of the Sustainable Development Goals. It is against this backdrop that India has presented an ambitious 7-year action plan to accelerate progress on the SDGs which presents a coordinated, integrated and inclusive roadmap for G20 actions. The action plan not only galvanizes a strong G20 commitment to the development agenda, but also proposes transformative actions on the three main agendas. And these are:
1. Bold and decisive actions to foster the data for development and digital public infrastructure that are needed around the world to kick-start innovations at the local level. India’s experience with these innovations has transformed our societies and our governance in less than half a decade. And that’s what you heard from the Prime Minister.
2. Investing in women-led development not only helps accelerate progress across all SDGs, but also delivers results on the ground for all sections of society.
3. Ensuring globally just transitions will help ensure the future survival of the planet, while meeting the aspirations of its diverse peoples.
Computer: https://twitter.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1668276491065659393/photo/1
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newdelhitimes.com/pm-modi-addresses-g20-development-ministers-meeting-via-video-message/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi addresses G20 development ministers meeting via video message – Reuters
- Clearly calling out President Jokowi’s support for Ganjar, political observers unveil their analysis
- Community mourns actor killed in motorcycle accident in Vermont
- Google Delays Bard AI Launch In EU Over Privacy Concerns
- Mitch McConnell still won’t talk about Donald Trump
- Best Courses for Illinois Students Seeking a Career in Sports
- 6 of the Best SI Swimsuit Photos from Tennis Pro Sloane Stephens in Aruba
- Dress Like A Runway Model On The Cheap While Shopping At These 6 Luxury Thrift Stores
- Wall Street rises as inflation continues to cool – ABC4 Utah
- adidas Originals and Web3 Artist FEWOCiOUS Collaborate on Physical and Digital Product Drops — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Boris Johnson urges Privileges Committee to issue ‘nonsense’ report
- Mortgage rates have risen again amid warnings that the UK is headed for a ‘big reset’.