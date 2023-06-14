In court, Trump faced charges without cameras present. Outside he campaigned for everyone to see





MIAMI (AP)

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd outside the federal courthouse in downtown Miami after pleading not guilty to criminal charges. He then headed to a Cuban restaurant where he warmly greeted waiting supporters in a film-ready scene that looked like a campaign stop, and later protested the charges to a friendly crowd of guests at a private golf club he owns.

In the largely unseen moments on Tuesday, his lawyer entering his plea, Trump sitting grim-faced, arms folded across his chest, the seriousness of being the first former president charged with a federal crime was evident.

In the moments seen, broadcast around the world in real time, there was a long motorcade, supporters waving flags and a smaller number of anti-Trump protesters outside the courthouse. Then the former president and 2024 candidate had a detour in mind, to a popular restaurant where he was all smiles, greeted by supporters, prayed by a rabbi and followed by his personal assistant, who was also charged in the affair.

Then Trump flew in his private jet to New Jersey, where backers greeted him with rallying enthusiasm, music and chants for a speech outside a clubhouse with columns resembling to the White House. The remarks, with live coverage only from his favorite cable channel, were riddled with errors and lies that went unchallenged at the time.

Trump has long been adept at creating his own portrait of events, always aware of the power of television to shape an impression even as his actions have strained the safeguards of American democracy. The post-court route was an orchestrated effort at counterprogramming as he campaigns for president again and argues he has been unfairly targeted by political rivals.

The international attention and screaming crowds were more signs of the extraordinary nature of the day’s events and the person at the center of it all. A defendant like no other, Trump was the first former president to appear before a federal judge on criminal charges. He also leads the Republican camp for the 2024 presidential nomination, maintaining his front-runner status even as he has faced these and other legal issues.

Virtually none of those gathered in Miami interacted with Trump, if they saw him through his SUV window. He arrived as part of a motorcade that entered the courthouse garage for his hearing on felony charges. The former president also set off in the SUV with the windows rolled up before heading to Versailles, a restaurant, cafe and bakery that is a must stop for politicians visiting Miami. There, the crowd serenaded him with the song Happy Birthday, a day before the former president’s 77th birthday.

A birthday ! We have a government that is out of control, Trump said.

Trump has made frequent stops at local restaurants on his campaign trips, in part to contrast his easy relationship with his supporters with his main Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Tuesday’s stoppage was different, aimed at showing Trump’s continued support from GOP voters and signaling that he remains evasive of indictments.

He then headed to the airport for his flight back to New Jersey. In Bedminster, he called the 37 felony charges against him for election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal an election, repeating false claims about his 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

Some of Trump’s most prominent supporters turned themselves in on Tuesday. In Miami, fallen U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake of Arizona, whom Trump endorsed last year, walked through the crowd. Among those in Bedminster was election conspirator Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow.

Outside the Miami courthouse earlier in the day, security was tight, with police vehicles blocking a palm-lined breezeway and the building’s public entrance. A helicopter sometimes passed overhead and officers circled the perimeter on bicycles.

The scene included what is now a staple of a Trump appearance or rally. People selling T-shirts with Trumps face in fake photo IDs, with large letters reading NOT GUILTY, others peddling hats but also, fitting for Miami, mangoes.

Some waved Trump 2024 flags, supporting his bid for president. Another man, who opposes Trump, dressed in black and white prison stripes and held a sign that read LOCK HIM UP. At times, people shouted one after another and small groups of pro-Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters argued, sometimes shouting obscenities at each other.

Domenic Santana, who showed up in prison uniform with handcuffs and a plastic ball and chain, said he wanted to join the circus.

Santana came to the United States as a child from Cuba and retired to Miami after decades of operating a restaurant in the New York area. The 61-year-old considers himself a political independent and says his mother and daughter voted for Trump.

A fellow New Yorker can spot a rat from a mile away, he said. Frankly, he should have been locked up a long time ago.

More typical, among the first to arrive outside the courthouse were father-son duo Florencio and Kevin Rodriguez, who arrived in the United States 15 years ago as asylum seekers fleeing the dictatorship in Cuba.

Wearing a shirt that said Jesus is my Savior, Trump is my President, young Rodriguez Kevin said it was possible Trump was guilty of illegally keeping classified documents.

But he questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of what he said prosecutors’ lax attitude toward President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, both of whom were also accused of mishandling classified information, but with no intention of hiding their actions.

Even if he is guilty, we will always support him, Rodriguez said.

Madelin Munilla, 67, who arrived in Miami as a child when her parents fled Fidel Castros Cuba, carried a sign with a photo of Biden alongside leaders who jailed their opponents.

That’s what they do in Latin America, she says.

Others have come to counter Trump supporters. Jack Kaplan, 68, drove two hours from Fort Pierce. Carrying a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard and a sign reading Trump is Toast, the retired car dealer said the hell would celebrate with a $1,400 bottle of Mouton Rothschild red wine if the former president is locked up.

I already have the bottle in my wine cooler, Kaplan said as a Trump supporter carrying a sign that read Keep America Great. I’m going to throw a big party.

___

Burnett reported from Chicago. Associated Press reporters Michael Schneider in Orlando, Michael Balsamo in Miami, and Jill Colvin in Bedminster, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-court-miami-protests-documents-2b1f3fea757c77f4064ed34e7132d27a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos