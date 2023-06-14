In front of thousands of volunteers, Prabowo is determined to continue Jokowi’s fight





MOJOKERTO, Fraksigerindra.id — The presidential candidate (Capres) of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, has expressed his determination to continue the work and struggle of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the people. He revealed this when he appeared virtually during the declaration of support for Konco Prabowo volunteers at Trowulan PSST Field, Mojokerto on Sunday (11/6). “I am determined to continue the success of him (President Jokowi) to continue with all the strength of the people to pursue development,” Prabowo said. At the event attended by more than 5,000 supporters from various parts of East Java, Prabowo was also determined to work hard to make the people prosper. Together we achieve prosperity for all Indonesian people, he added. Prabowo’s presence at the declaration was enthusiastically welcomed by the volunteers who called for supporting the figure of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia. Shout Prabowo, RI1 2024! Prabowo, win! Earn! Earn! echoes Trowulan. Konco Prabowo Volunteers General Chairman Rajif Sutirto said the statement clarified the direction of the community political movement he had initiated. He said all volunteers supported Prabowo to become president in 2024 because Prabowo’s attitude and words were in harmony with Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika. Reflected in everything Pak Prabowo ordered us. Must be polite, not insult anyone and get along well. With harmony and national unity, Indonesia will become a developed country, Rajif explained. The Konco Prabowo Volunteer Declaration Agenda in Trowulan was held from the afternoon until the evening. Popular festivals and various activities prepared for the people also added to the splendor of support for Prabowo Subianto.

