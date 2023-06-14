Istanbul Modern reopens in its new home designed by Renzo Piano

Organizing exhibitions is telling stories, and we are telling a story of the 1940s and all the social and economic changes, and the founding of the republic and how it affected artists, said Oyku Ozsoy Sagnak, curator in head of the Istanbul Modern, during a recent visit. Each gallery is like a section about 10 years old, so when you browse through the entire permanent collection, you can see how Turkey has changed over time through the artists’ works.

This journey is exactly what was behind the concept of the museum when it opened in 2004. It is funded by two companies, the Eczacibasi Group and Dogus Group-Bilgili Holding. Construction of the new building began in 2018 (its cost is undisclosed). It was always the plan of the museum’s founders to bring the institution back to its waterfront home.

The main idea of ​​this building has always been transparency from the ground floor, and the idea is to connect the sea and the park behind the museum with the buildings in the park from the 16th, 18th and 19th centuries, said Umit Mesci, curator in modern Istanbul. In this transparent ground floor, it was a question of making everything free and open to the public: the library, the café and the educational spaces.

For Mr. Piano, Istanbul Modern was all about its location, and he wanted to celebrate the buildings’ scrappy origins as a warehouse in his new design, with its aluminum panel facade, along a waterfront area that has been transformed in recent years. years with restaurants and luxury hotels. But the inspiration came more from the natural setting.

I like a waterfront building because water makes things beautiful, Piano said in a recent phone interview from his home in Paris. And Istanbul Modern speaks of a dialogue between building and water.

There were also very practical considerations, including security in an earthquake zone, a design element made even more pressing since the devastation of southern Turkey and northern Syria following the February earthquake. A model of the buildings construction, on display in a room on the first floor, illustrates the intricate way it was anchored with giant collapsible pillars at the heart of the building to absorb the impact of a major earthquake.