Istanbul Modern reopens in its new home designed by Renzo Piano
ISTANBUL Istanbul’s new modern museum is a study in contradictions: it offers sweeping views across the water to the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque on this city’s European side and Asia to the east, but at first glance , it looks, simply, like a super stack of containers at the edge of the water. And those two aspects of its design are the point.
The new space, designed by architect Renzo Piano, will officially open on Tuesday, more than a month after welcoming its first visitors and nearly 20 years after the museum, which specializes in modern and contemporary art, opened its doors in a former warehouse in the same location. (It then moved, for a time, to a 120-year-old temporary space in the nearby district of Beyoglu.)
It’s a culturally pivotal moment for a country that’s been in the news more these days after a devastating earthquake in February that killed tens of thousands and a tough election in May that cemented the President Recep Tayyip Erdogans in power for another five years. But, more than that, the opening is also a celebration of the museum’s humble roots in a utilitarian waterfront.
On a recent spring afternoon, as families and the city’s famously pampered street cats lolled in an adjacent park, a crowd of about 100 people thronged around the five stories of the 10,500 building. square meters (approximately 113,020 square feet). Several of the opening exhibitions, each lasting around six months, celebrate modern Turkish artists but also honor modern art around the world.
The buildings’ open staircases, a signature of Piano, seem to invite visitors to the upper floors from the lobby and then back to the rooftop, where a reflecting pool has already become a popular meeting place for the chattering crowd of Bosphorus seagulls.
The official opening of the museum this month will come just weeks after the re-election of a president under whose leadership the media has been censored, art and music have been suppressed across the country and artists have been imprisoned . Several artists live in exile. Mr Erdogan has moved the country from the West (Turkey failed to become a member of the European Union) to the East, working to promote a more nationalist outlook among Turks of all political backgrounds by embracing the country’s Ottoman past.
The vision of the museum is also to show the past of the country but also its present through art. The works of many artists displayed in its galleries, seen together, form a kind of tapestry of Turkish life, culture and art since the demise of the Ottoman Empire after World War I and the countries found a republic 100 years ago in october.
Organizing exhibitions is telling stories, and we are telling a story of the 1940s and all the social and economic changes, and the founding of the republic and how it affected artists, said Oyku Ozsoy Sagnak, curator in head of the Istanbul Modern, during a recent visit. Each gallery is like a section about 10 years old, so when you browse through the entire permanent collection, you can see how Turkey has changed over time through the artists’ works.
This journey is exactly what was behind the concept of the museum when it opened in 2004. It is funded by two companies, the Eczacibasi Group and Dogus Group-Bilgili Holding. Construction of the new building began in 2018 (its cost is undisclosed). It was always the plan of the museum’s founders to bring the institution back to its waterfront home.
The main idea of this building has always been transparency from the ground floor, and the idea is to connect the sea and the park behind the museum with the buildings in the park from the 16th, 18th and 19th centuries, said Umit Mesci, curator in modern Istanbul. In this transparent ground floor, it was a question of making everything free and open to the public: the library, the café and the educational spaces.
For Mr. Piano, Istanbul Modern was all about its location, and he wanted to celebrate the buildings’ scrappy origins as a warehouse in his new design, with its aluminum panel facade, along a waterfront area that has been transformed in recent years. years with restaurants and luxury hotels. But the inspiration came more from the natural setting.
I like a waterfront building because water makes things beautiful, Piano said in a recent phone interview from his home in Paris. And Istanbul Modern speaks of a dialogue between building and water.
There were also very practical considerations, including security in an earthquake zone, a design element made even more pressing since the devastation of southern Turkey and northern Syria following the February earthquake. A model of the buildings construction, on display in a room on the first floor, illustrates the intricate way it was anchored with giant collapsible pillars at the heart of the building to absorb the impact of a major earthquake.
We had to make a solid building that will be there for centuries, especially based on what happened several months ago with the big earthquake, Piano said. When making room for people for art and music, accessibility and safety are key.
From the start, a sense of community has been the museum’s mission, and its openness seems to have gained momentum, perhaps almost as a distraction in a country grappling with uncertainty surrounding its democratic future.
After the challenges of Covid and the tragedy of the earthquakes in Turkey, it has been wonderful to witness such interest from the public, especially young people, for the reopening of the museum in our beautiful new home, Oya Eczacibasi, President of the Istanbul Modern, wrote in an e-mail. Our mission is to make modern and contemporary art accessible to everyone, and this new building helps us do just that. In our first month of opening, the number of visitors has tripled since 2018.
The museum focuses squarely on Turkish art, at least for now, in the opening exhibits.
Just for the opening, the permanent exhibition gallery begins with works from 1945 to 2000, to show the transformation and development of modern and contemporary art in Turkey, explained Ms Sagnak, the chief curator, during of the tour as a school. the group stirred in the room. All the artists you see in this gallery have studied or lived abroad, especially in Paris after the war, and many are part of the New School of Paris, which has supported many Turkish artists.
A major artist is Fahrelnissa Zeid, who is one of the most important women in modern art, Ms Sagnak added. She had a solo exhibition at the Tate Modern in London in 2017and his family donated over 30 of his works before the museum opened in 2004.
Another gallery presents large photographic portraits of Nuri Bilge Ceylan, the famous Turkish director, whose last film, About Dry Grasses, caused a sensation at the Cannes Film Festival in May (Merve Dizdar won the prize for best actress). The museum’s pop-up gallery presents Always Here, 17 works by 11 Turkish artists.
Infinity Room: Bosphorus, a new exhibition by Turkish-American new media artist Refik Anadol, uses weather data from the Bosphorus to create a room filled with swirling Lego-like images of blue, gray and white. It is one of two pieces commissioned for the museum, along with Your Unexpected Journey, a three-part installation by Olafur Eliasson that appears to be suspended in mid-air, unattached, in the central stairwell.
From every vantage point in Istanbul Modern, it’s all about the frame. In a city that is both Asia and Europe, ramshackle and vividly contemporary, ancient and modern, the common thread, for Mr. Piano, is what has defined this city for centuries.
If you are an architect, you have to understand what genius of place is, and you have to grasp the spirit of place, and Istanbul is water, he said. There is magic in the light of the Bosphorus.
