



JAMMU, June 13: Stating that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt confidently predicted his re-election in the 2024 general elections in Jammu on Tuesday.

In 2024, the people of the country will overwhelmingly re-elect him and allow him to serve the country again, Bhatt told reporters here. Bhatt also targeted opposition parties, including Congress, for what he said were hit-and-run tactics and avoidance of parliamentary debate on issues.

On former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s claim that the Indian government threatened to shut down the company, Bhatt said it was an international plot to undermine the progress of the India on the world stage. A plot is underway internationally to bring down India as the country advances across the globe, Bhatt said. The Minister of State for the Ministry of Defense also cited reports from Morgan Stanley and the International Monetary Fund on the growth of the Indian economy. Bhatt further said that there has been a significant boom in the Indian market despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview, Dorsey claimed that Twitter was under threat of closure and raids on its employees unless it complied with government orders to restrict certain accounts on the platform during the farmers’ protest in 2020 and 2021. The Minister also welcomed the decision to scrap Section 370, saying there was considerable development in Jammu and Kashmir, and urged critics of the decision to visit the region and see firsthand the positive changes.

Traders are happy. The boatmen are happy. The hotels are packed. People don't get hotels as a result of pre-booking. There is peace, he says. Children aspire to become doctors and engineers. There is a competition between them to achieve higher goals. There is peace and progress now, the minister said. Following the revocation of Section 370, Jammu and Kashmir has been firmly integrated into the national mainstream, and the region is experiencing the benefits of democracy and development, he said.

