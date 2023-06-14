Anticipation grows in the UK as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘Partygate’ inquiry nears completion





A UK parliamentary committee concludes its inquiry into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled lawmakers about which parties in his Downing Street office breached Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Members of the UK Parliament’s Privileges Committee have pledged to continue the investigation into Johnson’s conduct after he unexpectedly resigned as an MP on Friday and angrily accused political opponents of having him hunted in a witch hunt. The committee was due to finalize its much-awaited report by Monday, with UK media reporting that the findings could be published in the coming days. Before the findings were made public, Johnson, 58, said the Privileges Committee told him he would be punished for misleading parliament over the so-called partygate, a series of boozy parties and rallies in his office that breached the strict pandemic restrictions his government had imposed on the country. He accused the seven-member committee, which includes members from both the ruling Conservatives and opposition parties, of bias and called it a people’s court. In response, the committee said Johnson had questioned the integrity of Parliament with his attack. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP as the parliamentary committee investigating the party scandal is set to announce its final verdict on whether he lied to the Communal room.https://t.co/eZ5mXWxdOB — The Epoch Times UK (@ukepochtimes) June 11, 2023

PM Sunak will support committee findings Meanwhile, Johnson’s successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, backed the parliamentary committee on Monday. According to Sunak spokesman Max Blain, this is a well-appointed committee that the House [of Commons] voted to carry out their work. The government will not in any way denigrate or criticize the work of the committee, which is doing exactly what Parliament has asked it to do. THE the committee could have suspended Johnson of the House of Commons if it turned out that he had deliberately lied. A suspension of 10 days or more means Johnson’s voters in his suburban London seat could seek his ouster and elect a new lawmaker. While Johnson has left Parliament and will no longer be affected by any decision to suspend him, the committee may choose to apply other sanctions, such as barring him from Parliament grounds. ‘Partygate’ sparked exodus from Johnson’s government Revelations that Johnson and his staff hosted office parties, birthdays and wine hour fridays“in 2020 and 2021 at a time when millions of people were barred from seeing loved ones or even attending family funerals has angered many Britons and added to a series of ethics scandals that have resulted in his fall. Johnson resigned as prime minister last summer after a mass exodus from the government officials to protest his leadership. Although police fined him and other senior officials for breaking lockdown rules, Johnson insisted he did not deliberately mislead parliament at the rallies. He told the committee that he honestly believed the five events he attended, including the dispatch of a staff member and his own surprise birthday party, were lawful work rallies intended to boost the morale of overworked staff members in the face of a deadly pandemic.

