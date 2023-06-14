Health minister reveals Jokowi determined fate of COVID-19 national emergency status





Jakarta – Following the revocation of the mandatory mask on public transport, the COVID-19 national emergency status is expected to be repealed soon. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said President Joko Widodo had made a decision regarding the COVID-19 national emergency status. This decision was based on review of COVID-19 data over the past few months. Not just nationally, but globally. “He made his decision, it is only after that it will be up to him to announce it. He promised to make an announcement himself at the right time”, explained the Minister of Health at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Tuesday 06/13/2023. ). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The Minister of Health did not mention the detailed report submitted to Jokowi regarding the COVID-19 data. However, overall, the COVID-19 outbreak in the country was under the control of the World Health Organization (WHO) as it was considered under control. “Last month I met with WHO and WHO appreciated Indonesia’s good management,” he said. Even though the COVID-19 national emergency status will later be revoked, the Corona virus will continue to circulate, so people should take their own responsibility for the risk of virus transmission. Medicines and vaccines against COVID-19 are also still needed. Contacted separately, the head of the Public Service Communication Office of the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Dr Siti Nadia Tarmizi, could not confirm exactly when the national COVID-19 state of emergency would be lifted. “Wait for it,” Dr Nadia said when contacted on Wednesday (6/14). Beyond that, he nevertheless appealed to the public, in particular the category of vulnerable groups, namely the elderly and people with comorbidities, to continue vaccination until the second booster. This is also stated in the COVID-19 Task Force Circular Letter Number 1 regarding health protocols during the COVID-19 endemic transition period, the general public is still encouraged to continue with COVID-19 vaccination even if not more of an obligation. Watch the video “When will Indonesia’s Covid-19 emergency status be revoked?“

