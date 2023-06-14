Reviews | Donald Trump’s quest to smash democracy in the Americas





What if Mitch McConnell, at the end of his searing speech in the Senate blaming Donald Trump for the riot that occurred on Capitol Hill on January 6, had promised to use his last breath to ensure that Trump is condemned for indictment and could he ever become president again?

What if Melania Trump, after porn star Stormy Daniels said Trump had unprotected sex with her less than four months after Melania gave birth to their son, threw away all the clothes, golf clubs, MAGA hats and Trump’s hair spray on the White House lawn with this note, Never come back, you moron!

What if influential evangelical leader Robert Jeffress, after Trump was filmed explaining that as a TV star he felt entitled to catch women in the most intimate places or after Trump was recognized Guilty by a Manhattan jury of doing pretty much that for E. Jean Carroll said he would campaign to ensure anyone but Trump was elected in 2024 because Trump was a moral deviant that Jeffress wouldn’t allow his two daughters to be kept, let alone the country?

Where would statements and actions like these leave Kevin McCarthy, his House GOP caucus goons, and other Republicans who are now defending Trump against the Justice Department indictment? Would they be so eager to proclaim Trump’s innocence? Would they rage against the Tuesday hearing in Miami? Would they falsely claim that President Biden was indicting Trump, when they know full well that the President does not have the power to indict anyone?

I doubt. But I know that all these questions are rhetorical. None of these people have the character to take on these ethical challenges and take on Trump and what he did to smash our political system. Trump is like a drug dealer thriving in a broken neighborhood, addicting everyone to his distorted values. That is why he is doing all he can to break up our national neighborhood in two fundamental ways.

For starters, Trump has always tried to denigrate people who have shown character and courage, calling them losers and weaklings. It comes easily to Trump because he is a totally characterless man, devoid of any sense of ethics or loyalty to any value system or anyone other than himself. And to him, politics is a blood sport in which you bludgeon other guys and girls, whether they’re in your party or not, with slanders and nicknames and lies until they walk away from you. your way.

Trump launched this strategy very early on with John McCain, a veteran, a man who has never broken for more than five years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, a man of character. Remember what Trump said about McCain at a Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa on July 18, 2015?

When McCain ran for president, I supported him, Trump told the audience. He lost. He let us down. But he lost. So I didn’t like him much after that, because I don’t like losers. When the audience laughed, the moderator, pollster Frank Luntz, exclaimed: But he’s a war hero!

Trump who got a dodgy medical deferment to avoid the Vietnam War draft then replied: He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who haven’t been captured. Later that day, Trump retweeted a web post titled Donald Trump: John McCain is a Loser.

So part of how Trump is trying to break our system is to redefine the qualities of a leader at least in the GOP A leader is not someone like Liz Cheney or Mitt Romney, people willing to risk their career to defend the truth, serve the country and respect the Constitution. No, a leader is someone like him, someone who is ready to win at all costs for the country, the Constitution and the example we set for our children and our allies.

And when that’s your definition of leadership, of winning, people of character like McCain, Cheney and Romney are in your way. You must strip everyone around you of your character and do everything to secure power and money. That’s why so many who have entered Trump’s orbit since 2015 have come away muddy. And that’s why I knew all the questions I asked earlier were rhetorical.

The second way Trump is trying to break our system was on display in Miami on Tuesday, where he followed his appearance as a federal criminal defendant with a political encounter at a Cuban restaurant. There, once again, Trump tried to discredit the rules of the game that would restrict him and his boundless appetite for power for power.

How does he do that? First, he gets everyone around him and ultimately the vast majority of his party members to stop insisting that Trump uphold ethical standards. His family members and fellow party members have become adept at shunning reporters’ microphones after each outburst from Trump.

But precisely because key political allies, church leaders and close family members won’t call out Trump for his moral and legal transgressions that would make his 2024 re-election bid unthinkable and hasten his departure from the political scene. , we must rely solely on the courts. to defend the rules of the game.

And when that happens, it puts tremendous pressure on our justice system and our democracy itself, because whether or not to prosecute is always a judgment call. And when those judgment calls sometimes have to be made by Democratic-appointed judges or prosecutors, which is how our system works, it gives Trump and his flock the perfect opportunity to denounce the whole process as a witch hunt.

And when such behavior happens again and again on a broad front because Trump stops nowhere at red lights and keeps daring us to either ignore his transgressions or charge him so he can yell at bias, we end up eroding the two most important pillars of our democratic system: the belief in the independence of our judicial system which ensures that no one is above the law, and the belief in our ability to transfer power peacefully and legitimately.

Just consider a scene in Trump’s indictment. This is after a federal grand jury subpoenaed him in May 2022, to produce all classified documents in his possession. Notes written by his own attorney, Mr. Evan Corcoran, quote Trump as saying: I don’t want anyone looking in my boxes, really don’t. What happens if we don’t respond at all or don’t play with them? Wouldn’t it be better to tell them that we have nothing here?

Wouldn’t it be better to tell them that we have nothing here?

Better for whom? One man. And that’s why I’ll say it again: Trump didn’t put us here by accident. He actually wants to break our system, because he and people like him only thrive in a broken system.

So he continues to push and push our system to its breaking point where rules are for suckers, standards for fools, fundamental truths are malleable, and men and women of high character are banished.

This is exactly what would-be dictators are trying to do: flood the area with lies so that people will only trust them and the truth is what they say it is.

It is impossible to overstate what a dangerous time this is for our country.

