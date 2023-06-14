Politics
The difficult ally: what does the United States expect from re-elected Erdogan?
Thus, think tanks overwhelmingly believe in a continuation of traditional transactional relations with Turkey, which in turn could refrain from any further serious deterioration in relations with Western allies in the hope of obtaining the desired funding to save the Turkish economy. At the same time, Turkey will continue to develop its relations with major powers, including US rivals, such as Russia and China, to its own advantage, which will inevitably create problems in US-US relations. Turkish.
As for the reaction of the American media to Erdogan’s re-election, a few arguments are worth highlighting.
The first argument is that Erdogan’s re-election will consolidate the autocracy in Türkiye. According to US media, Erdogan used all state resources, making use of his control over the media and favorable election laws. Erdogan’s re-election is considered the victory of the world autocracies club. Moreover, another five years of Erdogan’s rule will further hollow institutions and entrench authoritarian political habits in the country’s psyche.
Other sources point out that with his victory, Erdogan extended his authoritarian regime. Erdogan is expected to introduce a new constitution to include and guarantee all the changes overseen by his conservative and religious Justice and Development Party. Second, Turkey will continue to deepen its ties with Russia by moving away from the Western orbit.
US media are also concerned about Turkey’s anti-Western stance. Erdogan has repeatedly claimed that the United States supports his political rival in these elections, while his political opponent Kilicdaroglu in turn blames Russia for interfering in the elections. Additionally, on his Twitter blog, he posted a message in Russian urging Russia not to interfere in the Turkish elections. Erdogan is continually moving away from the transatlantic orb, forging closer ties with Russia. To ease Turkey’s economic problems, Erdogan managed receive financial support from Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Empires and Qatar in the form of central bank loans, which allowed Erdogan to raise salaries before the elections.
The American media particularly highlighted the fact that Erdogan’s re-election was followed by a wave of congratulations from a number of autocracies, which were among the first to congratulate him. These countries included Russia, Qatar, Libya, Algeria, Hungary, Iran and the Palestinian Authority. However, Russia was central and particular attention was paid to the congratulatory statement by Vladimir Putin, who said the elections were clear proof of the Turkish people’s support for Erdogan’s efforts to strengthen state sovereignty. and pursue an independent foreign policy. According to US news agencies, even though Turkey is a NATO ally, the country has established closer ties with Russia and deepened authoritarian rule. This policy will therefore have consequences outside of Turkey, which in turn occupies a strategically important position between Europe and Asia.
Finally, US media have pointed out that with Erdogan’s re-election, Turkey will continue to expand its geopolitical role by taking advantage of the confrontation between the West and Russia.
According to various US media, despite all the challenges, Erdogan had a advantage in these presidential elections, his shrewd geopolitical maneuvers in which he expanded Turkey’s influence in the region, particularly the wider power struggle between Russia and the West. Moreover, Erdogan is said to have improved Turkey’s positions, becoming an important world leader by facilitating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan managed to sell weapons to kyiv while expanding economic ties with Moscow. As for relations with Western allies, Erdogan uses his influence over them, such as delaying Sweden’s NATO membership.
The United States is well aware that Erdogan manages to establish close ties with adversaries of the United States, in particular with Russia and China, despite being a NATO ally. Turkey serves its interests by interfering in the balance between the two poles. Erdogan manages to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while refusing to impose sanctions on Russia. Instead, Turkish trade relations with Moscow are growing. He calls Vladimir Putin my friend and prevents NATO expansion efforts by not allowing Sweden to join NATO.
Overall, judging by the reactions of state officials, the press and think tanks, clear conclusions can be drawn about the US approach to the elections held in Turkey and the re-election of Erdogan. . It is obvious that the United States is not particularly excited about Erdogan’s victory but will have to continue to cooperate with Erdogan and his political team, having both common interests and deep controversies.
