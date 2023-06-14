Is Donald Trump scared? | the new yorker





For long stretches during former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, the only sounds in the courtroom were the creaking of wooden benches in the spectator gallery and the hum of the system. of air conditioning. Trump, dressed in a dark suit, sat between his two lawyers, Todd Blanche and Chris Kise. From time to time he leaned to his right to whisper to Blanche. Blanche covered her mouth as he responded, pressing her face against Trump’s shoulder, practically snuggling up.

Every American should have the opportunity to observe Trump sitting in silence for an hour. In fact, half a dozen members of the public and a few dozen representatives of the press had their names pulled from a hat by the clerk of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. In April, during Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan on 34 counts of falsifying business records, the former president said less than a dozen words. On Tuesday, facing federal charges including willfully withholding information in defense of national security and conspiracy to obstruct justice, Trump said absolutely nothing. His lawyers spoke for him. Your Honor, we most certainly enter a plea of ​​not guilty, Blanche said, minutes into the proceedings.

There had been speculation before the hearing that Trump would not be formally arraigned on Tuesday. Two of the lawyers handling the case quit his legal team last week after the indictment against him was dropped. Since the case will be tried in Florida, Trump needed an attorney admitted to the state bar. But who would take on such a file, with such a client, and at the last minute? Representing Trump right now means accepting a non-zero chance of getting yourself into legal trouble. Federal prosecutors, led by special counsel Jack Smith, built their indictment against Trump in part using notes kept by one of Trump’s own lawyers, Mr. Evan Corcoran, who will now likely be called to testify in the case. But there was Kise, a veteran Florida attorney with deep ties to the state’s Republican Party, seated to Trump’s left. There always seems to be someone in a red hat or a blue suit ready to replace Trump, no matter what happens to the latter.

Impeachments are generally considered superficial matters, especially in cases against wealthy defendants who can post bail and stay out of pretrial detention. But nothing about the criminal prosecution of a former president is superficial. As was the case in April in Manhattan, Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday involved an in-depth discussion of Trump’s extraordinary circumstances. Prosecutors allege that Trump kept classified national security documents in misplaced bankers’ boxes at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach and at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and that he s is engaged in a series of intriguing deceptions and maneuvers when asked to give them back. While discussing whether impeachment judge Jonathan Goodman would bar Trump from contacting witnesses in the case, Blanche argued that such a rule would be impossible for Trump to follow because the he case involved so many elements of Trump’s life: his staff, his security service, his clubs.

Trump’s co-defendant in the case is Waltine Nauta, a former White House military valet who has continued to work for Trump since the former president left office. The government says Nauta was the other member of Trump’s plot to keep the documents classified. Nauta sat at the defense table to Blanche’s right, his shiny bald head contrasting with Trump’s shiny blonde head. Goodman said he understands Nauta was with Trump on a daily or almost daily basis. Nautas’ presence meant Trump had familiar company in the courtroom. As was the case in Manhattan, no member of the Trump family attended the hearing in Miami. There has been much talk about what kind of location Florida will be for a Trump trial, and whether a jury here will be friendlier to the former president than one in New York. Calls had been made for Trump supporters to protest the proceedings on Tuesday. But, for much of the morning, Trump fans were outnumbered by the wild chickens that live on the grass outside Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr.’s courthouse.

Eventually, the judge, prosecutors and Trump’s attorneys hatched a plan in which Trump agreed not to discuss the facts of the case directly with anyone prosecutors put on a potential witness list. Otherwise, prosecutors appeared to go out of their way to demonstrate that they did not want the case to restrain Trump in any way. He was not asked to surrender his passport. He was not asked to register with the pretrial services. He did not have to post bail. Trump is running for president, after all. After about forty-five minutes, the hearing was over. Trump stood up as the judge walked out, then turned to look at the gallery for a moment before exiting through a side door. Her head was low on her shoulders. He was grimacing.

From the courthouse, Trump made what the Miami Herald called a strategic detour to Versailles, a Cuban restaurant in Little Havana where his supporters had gathered. Are you ready? Food for everyone! he said, before a pastor and a rabbi who were there took a moment to pray for him. Next, Trump headed for the airport, flying to Bedminster, one of the alleged crime scenes, and the site of a fundraiser he planned to attend that evening. On Wednesday, Trump turns seventy-seven. He could become president again or risk a prison sentence. It remains impossible to say which is the most probable.

