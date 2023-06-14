Politics
China, Saudi Arabia part of multipolar world order: minister
Saudi Arabia sees China as a key partner in a multipolar world, with the two countries only expected to grow closer as their common interests grow, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih told CNBC.
“It is, in a way, a multipolar world order that has emerged, it is not emerging. China is an important player in it,” Al-Falih told Dan Murphy from CNBC at the Arab-Chinese business conference in Riyadh on Tuesday, which is in its 10th year.
A multipolar world in this context means a global system that is not dominated by the West or defined as a struggle between two great powers, as was the case during the Cold War.
“We like to believe, and I think it’s been proven, that the kingdom is an important part of this multipolar world that has emerged. And we’re going to play our part, not only in developing our own economy, but also in the development of our region, and spreading what we have in terms of development opportunities, also in Africa, in Central Asia, in the Indian subcontinent,” he said. “And we believe that economic cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and the whole Arab region will be an important part of it.”
The post-Cold War era saw the United States exist as the preeminent global power, the most potent force on the planet in terms of economic, military, and geopolitical power. The rise of China and the BRICS (other emerging markets like Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa), as well as anger in many parts of the world over wars and campaigns of sanctions led by the United States, have led to growing calls for a world order. where power was more widely distributed among different countries.
Saudi Arabia, balancing its friendships with China and the United States, sees itself as part of that. The kingdom has also become a much more active global player, using its oil-fueled financial might to boost its international trade and investment and gain influence around the world.
“I think significantly we see opportunities for Chinese companies and Saudi companies to invest internationally in third countries as well … so as to bring development to other developing countries. this summit signifies a growing trend of South-South collaboration and partnership,” he said, referring to the Global South, “because the South now has many centers of excellence in technology and capital, we no longer depend on the developed North, [as] in the previous world order.”
The more than 80-year-old relationship between Riyadh and Washington is often summarized in broad terms as an oil-for-security relationship. The United States has military installations in Saudi Arabia, selling it advanced weapons and conducting joint training and operations with the Saudi military.
But US-Saudi relations have grown strained in recent years, as the Biden administration has tried to call out the kingdom for its human rights abuses and influence its oil production volumes, but to no avail.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) is greeted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R) at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 8, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
China, meanwhile, has been making progress for years, especially economically, as Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner and largest buyer of its oil. Riyadh’s relationship with Beijing, however, is more functional and economic than strategic, meaning it is unlikely to supplant the United States’ role in the kingdom anytime soon.
However,Saudi Arabia has bought more Chinese weapons in recent years, especially those that Washington has been less than willing to sell to its Gulf ally, such as deadly drones. Chinese technology transfers and infrastructure projects are also on the rise in the kingdom, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks to diversify his country’s alliances and make it more independent.
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia in December, and the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement that China’s Foreign Ministry at the time called a “historic milestone in the history of China-China relations.” -Arabs”.
Balance between Washington and Beijing
“I see it moving from a trade relationship to a basic investment relationship,” Al-Falih said of his country’s ties with Beijing.
“We are already investing significantly in China, mainly in oil refining and petrochemicals. But there have been other investments in technology by the PIF (Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund) and others. private sector companies. But we would see, in the future, more global champions from Saudi Arabia traveling to China to access a growing market of 1.4 billion high-consumption people.”
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (right) escorts US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as they arrive for a meeting with GCC ministers at the GCC secretariat in Riyadh on June 7, 2023.
Do Nureldine | AFP | Getty Images
Notably, the Arab-Chinese conference was held just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Riyadh. Al-Falih shrugged off the notion that his growing ties to China posed a threat to the United States
“Saudi Arabia is going to be a partner with all the major economies in the world. And China is certainly a leading player in this,” he said.
“We have a fantastic relationship with the United States, it has been part of our global relationship since the establishment of modern Saudi Arabia, it is well known, and I believe it is very strong, as evidenced by the visit of President Biden last year. And I think the fact that Secretary Blinken was here last week only reinforces that strong relationship.”
He noted that the United States remained the kingdom’s largest foreign investor, saying: “I don’t see our relationship with the United States, with China as being mutually exclusive. I think, in fact, that they are mutually exclusive. complete”.
“We don’t see any disruptions and these relationships happening,” the minister added. “But what defines our strategy are certainly our own interests, and those interests with China are strong and growing.”
