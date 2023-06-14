Exclusive: US pushes India to seal purchase of big armed drone for Modi’s visit





WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) – Ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington, the Biden administration is pushing New Delhi to cut its own red tape and strike a deal for dozens of armed drones made in the United States, said two people familiar with the matter. India has long shown interest in buying large armed drones from the United States. But bureaucratic hurdles have stymied a hoped-for SeaGuardian drone deal that could be worth $2-3 billion for years. US negotiators are counting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House on June 22 to break the deadlock. Since the date for Modi’s visit was set, the US State Department, the Pentagon and the White House have asked India to be able to ‘show’ the progress of the deal for no less than 30 armable drones MQ-9B SeaGuardian manufactured by General Atomics, two sources said. Modi and Biden are also expected to discuss the co-production of munitions and ground vehicles, such as armored personnel carriers, while Modi is in Washington, the sources said. Spokespeople for the White House, State Department and Pentagon declined to comment on the negotiations. US President Joe Biden has made deepening ties with India a cornerstone of his policy to counter China’s growing influence, paying particular attention this year to collaboration between the world’s two largest democracies. on advanced military technologies, despite their lack of a formal security alliance. New Delhi, which often values ​​its non-alignment in great power conflicts abroad, has frustrated Washington by maintaining defense and economic ties with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Breaking India’s bureaucratic drone bottleneck hinges on an internal meeting to generate an ‘acceptance of necessity’ document, an Indian precursor to a formal ‘request letter’ that initiates the military sale process abroad. As of Tuesday, sources were unsure whether New Delhi had generated the necessary internal document. “It will be a decision for the Indian government to make,” a senior Biden administration official said. “We think it would be good for them to go ahead with the purchase of MQ-9. But those decisions are somehow more in India’s hands than they are in ours.” The topic was expected to be on the agenda as Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to finalize preparations ahead of Modi’s visit. As of last week, India’s defense ministry had still not made a decision on how many drones it wanted to buy, according to a person familiar with the talks. Previously, the number was set at 30, but it was later revised to 24, then to 18 last month. Sources have warned that none of the figures are definitive. India is also looking for components of the equipment to be manufactured in the country, which could complicate any deal. The Quad group of countries – the United States, India, Australia and Japan – operate or have operated the MQ-9B SeaGuardian. Currently, India is leasing MQ-9Bs as part of an intelligence gathering operation. Reporting by Mike Stone and Trevor Hunnicuttt in Washington, Krishn Kaushik in New Delhi; Editing by Heather Timmons and Lisa Shumaker Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Krishna Kaushik Thomson Reuters Krishn reports on the politics and strategic affairs of the Indian subcontinent. He previously worked at the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, an international investigative consortium; The Indian Express; and The Caravan magazine, writing about advocacy, politics, law, conglomerates, media, elections and investigative projects. A graduate of Columbia University’s School of Journalism, Krishn has won numerous awards for his work. Contact: +918527322283

