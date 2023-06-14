Boris Johnson makes last minute representations to the Privileges Committee

The committee said it was dealing with submissions received from the former prime minister at 11.57pm on Monday.

He was due to publish his report this week into whether Mr Johnson lied to MPs about the Downing Street party scandal, having left Parliament on Friday after receiving a draft of his findings.

In a 1,000-word exit statement, he accused the committee, chaired by Harriet Harman but predominantly conservative, of bias and likened it to a kangaroo court.

Publication had already been pushed back to the end of the week, reportedly due to printing problems in Parliament, ahead of Mr Johnson’s 11th hour performances.

A spokesperson for the committee said on Tuesday: A letter containing further representations from Mr Johnson was received by the committee at 11.57pm last night.

The committee is looking into it and will report back soon.

The privileges committee rejected his defense that senior officials had told him that Covid rules and guidelines had been followed in No 10, according to the Times.

A senior aide actually warned him against claiming in the Commons that social distancing guidelines have been followed, the newspaper reported.

After his surprise resignation, Mr Johnson got into a public row with his former ally Rishi Sunak over his resignation honors list.

The PM has hinted that his former boss wanted him to ignore recommendations from the House of Lords Appointments Committee.

But Mr Johnson’s camp has accused him of secretly blocking the peerages of former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and other allies from his resignation list.

The former prime minister released a statement saying: Rishi Sunak is talking nonsense.

To honor these peerages, it was not necessary to override Holac but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was only a mere formality.

A Downing Street source said the Cabinet Office made it clear to Mr Johnson there was no vetting process, while the Prime Minister’s spokesman said it was totally wrong to say that anyone from No. 10 had tried to delete or edit the list.

Despite the expected conclusions of the Privileges Committee this week, Mr. Johnson insisted that I return, quoting Arnold Schwarzeneggers Terminator.

Writing in the Daily Express, Mr Johnson said we must take full account of Brexit and the 2019 manifesto. We must crush Labor in the next election.

Nothing less than absolute victory and total Brexit will suffice and as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said, I will be back.

The message echoed Mr Johnson’s signature during his last appearance at Prime Ministers’ Questions last year, when he told MPs Hasta la vista, baby the catchphrase for Schwarzeneggers’ cyborg character in the film. 1991 Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The reference also left the door open for a possible return, but the former MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip remained on the bench until he left the Commons on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has warned that Tory infighting between the two former allies is damaging the UK’s reputation internationally and discouraging investors.

The Labor leader told business leaders at London Tech Week: There is a higher price because the UK’s reputation is damaged.

I think there is also an economic blow, many investors have told me that they are not investing in the UK at the moment because we do not see the conditions of certainty and stability that we need to invest.